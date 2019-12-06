Markets
11.5% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.98% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,506,972 worth of EPD, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $26.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Murray E. Brasseux Director 5,000 $30.00 $150,000
12/02/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 240,000 $26.00 $6,240,288
12/03/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 163,660 $25.72 $4,208,992

