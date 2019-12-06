11.5% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 2.98% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,506,972 worth of EPD, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $26.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Murray E. Brasseux
|Director
|5,000
|$30.00
|$150,000
|12/02/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|240,000
|$26.00
|$6,240,288
|12/03/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|163,660
|$25.72
|$4,208,992
