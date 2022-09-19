11.5% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), which makes up 1.04% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,765,319 worth of COLM, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLM:
COLM — last trade: $71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2022
|Peter J. Bragdon
|EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel
|300
|$76.35
|$22,904
|08/29/2022
|Jim A. Swanson
|EVP & CFO
|500
|$72.99
|$36,494
And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #75 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,268,859 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:
HBI — last trade: $8.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2022
|Bobby J. Griffin
|Director
|2,000
|$8.40
|$16,810
|09/06/2022
|Ann Elizabeth Ziegler
|Director
|5,800
|$8.41
|$48,778
|09/06/2022
|Stephen B. Bratspies
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$8.65
|$259,500
|09/07/2022
|Franck J. Moison
|Director
|6,470
|$8.59
|$55,581
|09/01/2022
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|35,000
|$8.71
|$304,800
|09/01/2022
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|11,494
|$8.62
|$99,078
|09/09/2022
|James C. Johnson
|Director
|2,000
|$9.11
|$18,220
|09/12/2022
|Tracy M. Preston
|GC, Corp Sec and CCO
|3,000
|$9.36
|$28,065
