11.5% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), which makes up 1.04% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,765,319 worth of COLM, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COLM:

COLM — last trade: $71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2022 Peter J. Bragdon EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel 300 $76.35 $22,904
08/29/2022 Jim A. Swanson EVP & CFO 500 $72.99 $36,494

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #75 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,268,859 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $8.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2022 Bobby J. Griffin Director 2,000 $8.40 $16,810
09/06/2022 Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Director 5,800 $8.41 $48,778
09/06/2022 Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $8.65 $259,500
09/07/2022 Franck J. Moison Director 6,470 $8.59 $55,581
09/01/2022 Ronald L. Nelson Director 35,000 $8.71 $304,800
09/01/2022 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 11,494 $8.62 $99,078
09/09/2022 James C. Johnson Director 2,000 $9.11 $18,220
09/12/2022 Tracy M. Preston GC, Corp Sec and CCO 3,000 $9.36 $28,065

