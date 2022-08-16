11.5% of DJD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 1.95% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,719,624 worth of UNH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $544.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/22/2022 Paul R. Garcia Director 2,146 $464.97 $997,817 05/26/2022 Frederick William McNabb III Director 89 $504.32 $44,884

