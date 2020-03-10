11.5% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 2.81% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,091,200 worth of CVX, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:
CVX — last trade: $80.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|500
|$109.85
|$54,925
|02/24/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|400
|$104.61
|$41,844
|02/28/2020
|John Frank
|Director
|1,000
|$93.88
|$93,885
|02/28/2020
|Charles W. Moorman
|Director
|6,551
|$91.43
|$598,983
And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #103 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,414,191 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:
WPC — last trade: $76.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Mark A. Alexander
|Director
|2,300
|$80.50
|$185,150
|03/03/2020
|Robert J. Flanagan
|Director
|1,000
|$82.29
|$82,290
