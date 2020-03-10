Markets
11.5% of DHS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), which makes up 2.81% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,091,200 worth of CVX, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVX:

CVX — last trade: $80.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 John Frank Director 500 $109.85 $54,925
02/24/2020 John Frank Director 400 $104.61 $41,844
02/28/2020 John Frank Director 1,000 $93.88 $93,885
02/28/2020 Charles W. Moorman Director 6,551 $91.43 $598,983

And W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), the #103 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,414,191 worth of WPC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WPC is detailed in the table below:

WPC — last trade: $76.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/11/2019 Mark A. Alexander Director 2,300 $80.50 $185,150
03/03/2020 Robert J. Flanagan Director 1,000 $82.29 $82,290

