Markets
AXSM

11.4% of XPH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), which makes up 3.72% of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,640,469 worth of AXSM, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXSM:

AXSM — last trade: $79.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/29/2020 Mark Coleman Director 650 $78.50 $51,025
06/29/2020 Nick Pizzie Chief Financial Officer 777 $76.64 $59,549

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXSM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular