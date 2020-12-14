11.4% of XPH Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), which makes up 3.72% of the SPDR— S&P— Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,640,469 worth of AXSM, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AXSM:

AXSM — last trade: $79.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/29/2020 Mark Coleman Director 650 $78.50 $51,025 06/29/2020 Nick Pizzie Chief Financial Officer 777 $76.64 $59,549

