Markets
UGI

11.3% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.44% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $144,428,730 worth of UGI, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $44.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061
11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433

And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $106,382,473 worth of NRZ, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NRZ is detailed in the table below:

NRZ — last trade: $16.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2019 Robert McGinnis Director 4,500 $15.73 $70,777
11/06/2019 Andrew Sloves Director 1,000 $15.93 $15,930

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGI NRZ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular