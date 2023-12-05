11.2% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 1.62% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,571,722 worth of AAP, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:
AAP — last trade: $55.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Jeffrey J. Jones II
|Director
|1,525
|$65.94
|$100,558
|06/07/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|7,635
|$65.51
|$500,160
|06/07/2023
|John Francis Ferraro
|Director
|1,525
|$65.56
|$99,979
|06/07/2023
|Carla Jean Bailo
|Director
|500
|$65.90
|$32,950
|06/12/2023
|Douglas A. Pertz
|Director
|6,145
|$65.44
|$402,145
|06/09/2023
|Joan M. Hilson
|Director
|388
|$64.26
|$24,933
|09/13/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|8,670
|$57.65
|$499,818
And Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), the #33 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,613,581 worth of FTRE, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE is detailed in the table below:
FTRE — last trade: $31.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/23/2023
|Peter M. Neupert
|Director
|11,000
|$25.30
|$278,256
|08/23/2023
|Thomas Pike
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$25.23
|$504,640
