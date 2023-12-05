11.2% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), which makes up 1.62% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,571,722 worth of AAP, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AAP:

AAP — last trade: $55.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558 06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160 06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979 06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950 06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145 06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933 09/13/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 8,670 $57.65 $499,818

And Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), the #33 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,613,581 worth of FTRE, which represents approximately 0.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE is detailed in the table below:

FTRE — last trade: $31.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/23/2023 Peter M. Neupert Director 11,000 $25.30 $278,256 08/23/2023 Thomas Pike Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $25.23 $504,640

