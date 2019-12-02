Markets
11.2% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), which makes up 0.32% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $102,577,019 worth of EWBC, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC:

EWBC — last trade: $45.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/27/2019 Douglas Paul Krause Executive Vice President 6,400 $39.19 $250,816
08/27/2019 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 6,400 $39.10 $250,240
08/27/2019 Rudolph Estrada Director 1,000 $38.51 $38,514
08/27/2019 Iris S. Chan Director 2,500 $39.19 $97,975
08/27/2019 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $38.11 $38,111
08/29/2019 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 25,840 $38.71 $1,000,314
08/23/2019 Paul H. Irving Director 1,000 $38.69 $38,691
08/28/2019 Andy Yen Executive Vice President 1,300 $38.92 $50,591
09/03/2019 Catherine Zhou Executive Vice President 2,512 $39.82 $100,028

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #78 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $84,937,892 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $15.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

