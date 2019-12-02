11.2% of VBR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), which makes up 0.32% of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), has seen 9 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $102,577,019 worth of EWBC, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC:
EWBC — last trade: $45.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2019
|Douglas Paul Krause
|Executive Vice President
|6,400
|$39.19
|$250,816
|08/27/2019
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|6,400
|$39.10
|$250,240
|08/27/2019
|Rudolph Estrada
|Director
|1,000
|$38.51
|$38,514
|08/27/2019
|Iris S. Chan
|Director
|2,500
|$39.19
|$97,975
|08/27/2019
|Lester Sussman
|Director
|1,000
|$38.11
|$38,111
|08/29/2019
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,840
|$38.71
|$1,000,314
|08/23/2019
|Paul H. Irving
|Director
|1,000
|$38.69
|$38,691
|08/28/2019
|Andy Yen
|Executive Vice President
|1,300
|$38.92
|$50,591
|09/03/2019
|Catherine Zhou
|Executive Vice President
|2,512
|$39.82
|$100,028
And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #78 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $84,937,892 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:
HBI — last trade: $15.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
