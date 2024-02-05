11.2% of PSI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY), which makes up 1.50% of the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,215,206 worth of MBLY, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MBLY:
MBLY — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2023
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|Director
|2,845
|$35.18
|$100,083
|01/29/2024
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|Director
|3,600
|$27.75
|$99,915
|02/01/2024
|Safroadu Yeboah-amankwah
|Director
|940
|$25.68
|$24,138
