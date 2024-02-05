News & Insights

11.2% of PSI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

February 05, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY), which makes up 1.50% of the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,215,206 worth of MBLY, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MBLY:

MBLY — last trade: $26.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/27/2023 Patrick P. Gelsinger Director 2,845 $35.18 $100,083
01/29/2024 Patrick P. Gelsinger Director 3,600 $27.75 $99,915
02/01/2024 Safroadu Yeboah-amankwah Director 940 $25.68 $24,138

