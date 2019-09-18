11.2% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,750,164 worth of STLD, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD — last trade: $30.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $27.03 $135,150 05/31/2019 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.58 $51,160 06/05/2019 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 5,740 $26.13 $149,986 09/06/2019 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 8,920 $27.72 $247,238

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #147 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,412,797 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $14.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2019 Barry Hytinen Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $17.56 $175,600 08/07/2019 Gerald Evans Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.73 $147,350 08/14/2019 Joia M. Johnson Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec 7,100 $13.97 $99,178

