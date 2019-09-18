11.2% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,750,164 worth of STLD, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:
STLD — last trade: $30.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$27.03
|$135,150
|05/31/2019
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.58
|$51,160
|06/05/2019
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|5,740
|$26.13
|$149,986
|09/06/2019
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|8,920
|$27.72
|$247,238
And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #147 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,412,797 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:
HBI — last trade: $14.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|05/24/2019
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$27.03
|$135,150
|05/08/2019
|Barry Hytinen
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$17.56
|$175,600
|05/31/2019
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.58
|$51,160
|08/07/2019
|Gerald Evans
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$14.73
|$147,350
|06/05/2019
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|5,740
|$26.13
|$149,986
|08/14/2019
|Joia M. Johnson
|Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec
|7,100
|$13.97
|$99,178
|09/06/2019
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|8,920
|$27.72
|$247,238
