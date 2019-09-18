Markets
STLD

11.2% of JKI Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,750,164 worth of STLD, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD — last trade: $30.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $27.03 $135,150
05/31/2019 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.58 $51,160
06/05/2019 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 5,740 $26.13 $149,986
09/06/2019 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 8,920 $27.72 $247,238

And HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), the #147 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,412,797 worth of HBI, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HBI is detailed in the table below:

HBI — last trade: $14.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2019 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $27.03 $135,150 05/08/2019 Barry Hytinen Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $17.56 $175,600
05/31/2019 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.58 $51,160 08/07/2019 Gerald Evans Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.73 $147,350
06/05/2019 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 5,740 $26.13 $149,986 08/14/2019 Joia M. Johnson Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec 7,100 $13.97 $99,178
09/06/2019 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 8,920 $27.72 $247,238

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLD HBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular