11.2% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), which makes up 0.26% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,949,149 worth of CHEF, making it the #150 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHEF:
CHEF — last trade: $32.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/29/2022
|Joseph M. Cugine
|Director
|602
|$33.02
|$19,878
|08/29/2022
|Katherine Oliver
|Director
|1,211
|$32.93
|$39,878
And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), the #169 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,887,989 worth of AEO, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AEO is detailed in the table below:
AEO — last trade: $10.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2022
|David M. Sable
|Director
|1,500
|$12.52
|$18,775
|06/10/2022
|Noel Joseph Spiegel
|Director
|20,000
|$12.00
|$240,000
|06/14/2022
|David M. Sable
|Director
|1,000
|$11.78
|$11,775
|06/16/2022
|Noel Joseph Spiegel
|Director
|10,000
|$11.65
|$116,500
|06/16/2022
|David M. Sable
|Director
|500
|$11.62
|$5,812
|06/17/2022
|Noel Joseph Spiegel
|Director
|10,000
|$11.50
|$115,000
|06/23/2022
|David M. Sable
|Director
|500
|$11.89
|$5,948
|07/22/2022
|David M. Sable
|Director
|658
|$14.22
|$9,362
