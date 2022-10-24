Markets
11.2% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), which makes up 0.26% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,949,149 worth of CHEF, making it the #150 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CHEF:

CHEF — last trade: $32.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/29/2022 Joseph M. Cugine Director 602 $33.02 $19,878
08/29/2022 Katherine Oliver Director 1,211 $32.93 $39,878

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), the #169 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,887,989 worth of AEO, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AEO is detailed in the table below:

AEO — last trade: $10.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2022 David M. Sable Director 1,500 $12.52 $18,775
06/10/2022 Noel Joseph Spiegel Director 20,000 $12.00 $240,000
06/14/2022 David M. Sable Director 1,000 $11.78 $11,775
06/16/2022 Noel Joseph Spiegel Director 10,000 $11.65 $116,500
06/16/2022 David M. Sable Director 500 $11.62 $5,812
06/17/2022 Noel Joseph Spiegel Director 10,000 $11.50 $115,000
06/23/2022 David M. Sable Director 500 $11.89 $5,948
07/22/2022 David M. Sable Director 658 $14.22 $9,362

