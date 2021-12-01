11.2% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 2.80% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,454,048 worth of CLF, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $20.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|10,000
|$21.83
|$218,270
|11/30/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$20.13
|$100,628
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #30 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,704,292 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 0.91% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:
FAST — last trade: $59.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2021
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|1,000
|$55.48
|$55,475
|09/08/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|265
|$54.09
|$14,334
|09/13/2021
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|1,000
|$53.20
|$53,200
|10/15/2021
|Sarah N. Nielsen
|Director
|1,000
|$55.76
|$55,760
