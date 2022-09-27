11.2% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.61% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,047,011 worth of DRI, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:
DRI — last trade: $121.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/28/2022
|Juliana L. Chugg
|Director
|1,925
|$129.01
|$248,354
|06/28/2022
|Timothy J. Wilmott
|Director
|10,000
|$120.00
|$1,200,000
And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #94 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,623,681 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:
COTY — last trade: $7.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$6.13
|$306,670
|05/17/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|100,000
|$6.45
|$645,080
|05/16/2022
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$6.48
|$323,875
|09/06/2022
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|15,000
|$7.31
|$109,594
