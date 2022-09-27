Markets
DRI

11.2% of FXD Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), which makes up 0.61% of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,047,011 worth of DRI, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DRI:

DRI — last trade: $121.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/28/2022 Juliana L. Chugg Director 1,925 $129.01 $248,354
06/28/2022 Timothy J. Wilmott Director 10,000 $120.00 $1,200,000

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #94 largest holding among components of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,623,681 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:

COTY — last trade: $7.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.13 $306,670
05/17/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 100,000 $6.45 $645,080
05/16/2022 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.48 $323,875
09/06/2022 Robert S. Singer Director 15,000 $7.31 $109,594

