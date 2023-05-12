11.1% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,076,753 worth of ONB, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $12.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 7,500 $13.34 $100,050 05/04/2023 James C. Ryan III CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 8,200 $12.22 $100,203 04/28/2023 Thomas Lynn Brown Director 5,000 $13.56 $67,800

And Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), the #72 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,439,190 worth of BNL, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BNL is detailed in the table below:

BNL — last trade: $16.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2023 Michael A. Coke Director 10,000 $17.92 $179,200 03/10/2023 Kevin Fennell EVP & CFO 3,250 $16.45 $53,462 03/10/2023 Michael B. Caruso SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR 1,000 $16.33 $16,332 03/17/2023 Ryan M. Albano President & COO 6,200 $16.74 $103,800 03/17/2023 John David Moragne Chief Executive Officer 5,982 $16.72 $100,019

