11.1% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.31% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,076,753 worth of ONB, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $12.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|7,500
|$13.34
|$100,050
|05/04/2023
|James C. Ryan III
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|8,200
|$12.22
|$100,203
|04/28/2023
|Thomas Lynn Brown
|Director
|5,000
|$13.56
|$67,800
And Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), the #72 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,439,190 worth of BNL, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BNL is detailed in the table below:
BNL — last trade: $16.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2023
|Michael A. Coke
|Director
|10,000
|$17.92
|$179,200
|03/10/2023
|Kevin Fennell
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$16.45
|$53,462
|03/10/2023
|Michael B. Caruso
|SVP, Corporate Strategy & IR
|1,000
|$16.33
|$16,332
|03/17/2023
|Ryan M. Albano
|President & COO
|6,200
|$16.74
|$103,800
|03/17/2023
|John David Moragne
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,982
|$16.72
|$100,019
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CSTE YTD Return
Institutional Holders of STRT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BWAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.