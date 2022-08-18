11.1% of MDYG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.61% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,887,252 worth of CNXC, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:
CNXC — last trade: $133.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|640
|$156.33
|$100,000
|04/26/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|258
|$154.72
|$39,918
|04/29/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|616
|$162.44
|$100,001
|07/12/2022
|Andre S. Valentine
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$126.99
|$317,475
|07/29/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$134.63
|$53,852
And MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), the #120 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,069,330 worth of MMS, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MMS is detailed in the table below:
MMS — last trade: $64.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2022
|Raymond B. Ruddy
|Director
|17,341
|$57.72
|$1,000,919
|06/15/2022
|John J. Haley
|Director
|18,000
|$60.32
|$1,085,760
|06/15/2022
|Bruce Caswell
|CEO & President
|8,300
|$60.32
|$500,656
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.