11.1% of MDYG Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.61% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,887,252 worth of CNXC, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:

CNXC — last trade: $133.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/25/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 640 $156.33 $100,000 04/26/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 258 $154.72 $39,918 04/29/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 616 $162.44 $100,001 07/12/2022 Andre S. Valentine Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $126.99 $317,475 07/29/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $134.63 $53,852

And MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), the #120 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,069,330 worth of MMS, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MMS is detailed in the table below:

MMS — last trade: $64.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2022 Raymond B. Ruddy Director 17,341 $57.72 $1,000,919 06/15/2022 John J. Haley Director 18,000 $60.32 $1,085,760 06/15/2022 Bruce Caswell CEO & President 8,300 $60.32 $500,656

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.