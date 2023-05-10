News & Insights

11.1% of FXZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 10, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 2.93% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $47,172,267 worth of ALB, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:

ALB — last trade: $195.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 J. Kent Masters Chairman & CEO 5,470 $181.64 $993,571
05/05/2023 Kristin M. Coleman EVP, General Counsel 1,373 $182.00 $249,886

