11.1% of FNY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.57% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,450,626 worth of CNXC, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:
CNXC — last trade: $135.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/21/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|600
|$171.55
|$102,930
|04/25/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|640
|$156.33
|$100,000
|04/26/2022
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|258
|$154.72
|$39,918
|04/29/2022
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|616
|$162.44
|$100,001
And Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), the #81 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,350,827 worth of EVA, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EVA is detailed in the table below:
EVA — last trade: $57.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2022
|Ralph Alexander
|Director
|3,234
|$77.17
|$249,567
|05/10/2022
|John C. Bumgarner Jr.
|Director
|13,600
|$73.13
|$994,540
|06/23/2022
|John K. Keppler
|Chairman and CEO
|16,422
|$60.57
|$994,650
|06/23/2022
|Shai Even
|Exec VP & CFO
|4,300
|$58.85
|$253,055
|06/23/2022
|Thomas Meth
|President
|8,600
|$58.78
|$505,508
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows