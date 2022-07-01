11.1% of FNY Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.57% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,450,626 worth of CNXC, making it the #68 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:

CNXC — last trade: $135.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/21/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 600 $171.55 $102,930 04/25/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 640 $156.33 $100,000 04/26/2022 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 258 $154.72 $39,918 04/29/2022 Kathryn Hayley Director 616 $162.44 $100,001

And Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), the #81 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,350,827 worth of EVA, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EVA is detailed in the table below:

EVA — last trade: $57.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2022 Ralph Alexander Director 3,234 $77.17 $249,567 05/10/2022 John C. Bumgarner Jr. Director 13,600 $73.13 $994,540 06/23/2022 John K. Keppler Chairman and CEO 16,422 $60.57 $994,650 06/23/2022 Shai Even Exec VP & CFO 4,300 $58.85 $253,055 06/23/2022 Thomas Meth President 8,600 $58.78 $505,508

