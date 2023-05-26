News & Insights

11.1% of AIVL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 26, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,684,107 worth of DNB, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNB:

DNB — last trade: $9.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2023 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 116,250 $10.74 $1,248,839
05/24/2023 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.88 $39,525

