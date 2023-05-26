11.1% of AIVL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), which makes up 0.44% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,684,107 worth of DNB, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNB:
DNB — last trade: $9.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2023
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|116,250
|$10.74
|$1,248,839
|05/24/2023
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$9.88
|$39,525
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
VALU shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TPAY
EMPW Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.