11.0% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 3.79% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,879,415 worth of CCI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $126.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/22/2022
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|699
|$173.60
|$121,344
|10/21/2022
|Matthew Thornton III
|Director
|1,215
|$123.78
|$150,398
|10/24/2022
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|2,000
|$123.50
|$247,000
