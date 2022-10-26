Markets
TOLZ

11.0% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 3.79% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,879,415 worth of CCI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $126.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 699 $173.60 $121,344
10/21/2022 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,215 $123.78 $150,398
10/24/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $123.50 $247,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOLZCCI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular