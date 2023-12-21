11.0% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.99% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $215,951 worth of ABR, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $15.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|10,000
|$12.47
|$124,700
|11/08/2023
|William C. Green
|Director
|4,919
|$13.00
|$63,947
|11/24/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|35,000
|$12.18
|$426,450
|11/21/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$12.20
|$30,500
|11/16/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,500
|$12.37
|$92,775
|11/28/2023
|Paul Elenio
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$11.96
|$59,825
|11/29/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|40,000
|$12.00
|$479,900
And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #26 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $210,948 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:
INDB — last trade: $64.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$48.58
|$102,028
|10/27/2023
|Lee C. Powlus
|Chief Tech & Operations Off.
|512
|$47.45
|$24,294
