11.0% of PSCF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

December 21, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 0.99% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $215,951 worth of ABR, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $15.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 10,000 $12.47 $124,700
11/08/2023 William C. Green Director 4,919 $13.00 $63,947
11/24/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 35,000 $12.18 $426,450
11/21/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $12.20 $30,500
11/16/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $12.37 $92,775
11/28/2023 Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $11.96 $59,825
11/29/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 40,000 $12.00 $479,900

And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #26 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $210,948 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:

INDB — last trade: $64.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028
10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294

