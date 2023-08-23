News & Insights

Markets
CLF

11.0% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 23, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.72% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,073,220 worth of CLF, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2023 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 100,000 $14.96 $1,496,350
04/28/2023 Arlene M. Yocum Director 1,500 $15.14 $22,703
04/27/2023 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 7,300 $14.87 $108,548
05/01/2023 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,500 $15.18 $98,697
05/02/2023 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $14.96 $149,592

And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), the #29 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,196,374 worth of HR, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HR is detailed in the table below:

HR — last trade: $16.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2023 James Joseph Kilroy IV Director 10,000 $19.27 $192,700
03/08/2023 James Joseph Kilroy IV Director 2,400 $19.02 $45,647
08/16/2023 John Knox Singleton Director 31,500 $17.11 $538,965

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 OCC Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of DHXM
 PKE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
HR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.