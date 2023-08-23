11.0% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.72% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,073,220 worth of CLF, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/27/2023 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 100,000 $14.96 $1,496,350 04/28/2023 Arlene M. Yocum Director 1,500 $15.14 $22,703 04/27/2023 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 7,300 $14.87 $108,548 05/01/2023 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,500 $15.18 $98,697 05/02/2023 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $14.96 $149,592

And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), the #29 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,196,374 worth of HR, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HR is detailed in the table below:

HR — last trade: $16.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2023 James Joseph Kilroy IV Director 10,000 $19.27 $192,700 03/08/2023 James Joseph Kilroy IV Director 2,400 $19.02 $45,647 08/16/2023 John Knox Singleton Director 31,500 $17.11 $538,965

