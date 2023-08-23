11.0% of MDYV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 0.72% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,073,220 worth of CLF, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $15.03 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/27/2023
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|100,000
|$14.96
|$1,496,350
|04/28/2023
|Arlene M. Yocum
|Director
|1,500
|$15.14
|$22,703
|04/27/2023
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|7,300
|$14.87
|$108,548
|05/01/2023
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,500
|$15.18
|$98,697
|05/02/2023
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$14.96
|$149,592
And Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), the #29 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,196,374 worth of HR, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HR is detailed in the table below:
HR — last trade: $16.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2023
|James Joseph Kilroy IV
|Director
|10,000
|$19.27
|$192,700
|03/08/2023
|James Joseph Kilroy IV
|Director
|2,400
|$19.02
|$45,647
|08/16/2023
|John Knox Singleton
|Director
|31,500
|$17.11
|$538,965
