11.0% of FNX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 0.40% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,139,478 worth of FCNCA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:

FCNCA — last trade: $1369.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 70 $710.04 $49,703 03/07/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 235 $650.00 $152,750 03/08/2023 Craig L. Nix Chief Financial Officer 73 $678.79 $49,552 03/09/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 165 $650.00 $107,250 06/16/2023 Frank B. Holding Jr. Chairman and CEO 3,700 $1233.13 $4,562,575

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), the #96 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,285,034 worth of CZR, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CZR is detailed in the table below:

CZR — last trade: $51.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 Michael E. Pegram Director 25,000 $45.02 $1,125,432 06/14/2023 Thomas Reeg Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $49.43 $370,725

