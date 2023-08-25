11.0% of FNX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), which makes up 0.40% of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,139,478 worth of FCNCA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCNCA:
FCNCA — last trade: $1369.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|70
|$710.04
|$49,703
|03/07/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|235
|$650.00
|$152,750
|03/08/2023
|Craig L. Nix
|Chief Financial Officer
|73
|$678.79
|$49,552
|03/09/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|165
|$650.00
|$107,250
|06/16/2023
|Frank B. Holding Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|3,700
|$1233.13
|$4,562,575
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), the #96 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,285,034 worth of CZR, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CZR is detailed in the table below:
CZR — last trade: $51.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|25,000
|$45.02
|$1,125,432
|06/14/2023
|Thomas Reeg
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$49.43
|$370,725
