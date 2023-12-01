11 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Look Luxurious on a Budget

Your bedroom should be your sanctuary — but it can be hard to bring it to the level of luxury you’d like on a limited budget.

Homes & Gardens recently published some suggestions on elevating your bedroom without too much effort. According to the article, you can add luxury to your boudoir by being intentional about your color choice, like adding hints of sunset hues. In addition, you can spruce up your bedroom with wallpaper, layered lighting, beautiful bedding and a stylish nightstand. Finally, the publication suggests adding inviting decorative accents, such as art and indoor plants, to your space.

GOBankingRates checked in with design experts from across the country to weigh in on how to create a more extravagant bedroom on a budget. Injecting opulence doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are 11 ways to make your bedroom look luxurious, according to experts.

Select Statement Pieces

“Creating a lavish bedroom retreat need not break the bank. With strategic choices and creative finesse, one can transform an ordinary space into a sumptuous haven without straining the purse strings,” said Elizabeth Grace, founder of Dream Home Making.

Grace suggested selecting a statement piece. “Opt for a standout headboard as the focal point, such as a tufted velvet headboard or an intricately carved wooden piece.” She noted, “A stylish headboard can be found for approximately $200 to $500, depending on materials and craftsmanship.”

Elegant Bedding Choices

Grace also recommended people “invest in high-quality bedding with a high thread count for a luxurious feel. Consider duvet covers in lush fabrics like Egyptian cotton or silky sateen.”

She continued, “Quality bedding sets start from $100 and can range up to $300, ensuring both comfort and sophistication.”

Artful Lighting Accents

“Incorporate elegant bedside lamps or sconces to add a touch of glamour,” said Grace. “Consider dimmable options to create ambiance. Decorative lighting fixtures can range from $50 to $150 per piece, adding allure without a hefty expense.”

Plush Textures and Fabrics

“Introduce plush textures through throw pillows, faux fur rugs or a luxe cashmere throw for an extravagant feel,” suggested Grace. “Faux fur rugs start at around $50, while high-quality throws can range between $100 to $200,” she added.

Strategic Decorative Elements

Grace also recommended adding strategic decorative elements. She said, “Incorporate decorative accents like gilded mirrors, ornate frames or crystal vases to exude opulence. Ornamental mirrors can be found for $50 to $150, while crystal vases range from $30 to $100, elevating the room’s aesthetic.”

Clever Wall Treatments

“Consider wallpaper with intricate patterns or textures to add a luxurious touch without the expense of elaborate renovations,” stated Grace. “Wallpaper rolls range from $50 to $200, providing an affordable yet transformative design element.”

Smart Organization and Minimalism

“Embrace minimalism to create an uncluttered, sophisticated atmosphere,” said Grace. “Invest in organizational furniture pieces, like stylish storage ottomans or sleek nightstands. Functional storage ottomans start at $100, while chic nightstands can range from $80 to $300, ensuring a clutter-free space with style.”

She concluded, “The art of crafting a luxurious bedroom on a budget involves a harmonious blend of strategic investments, astute choices and a keen eye for detail. By judiciously selecting key elements and accentuating them with finesse, one can achieve a lavish ambiance without compromising financial prudence.”

Decluttering

Amy Kleppinger, founder of The Home Green — and an art dealer turned marketer with a lifelong passion for interior design as art — said that her “number one budget-friendly tip to make your bedroom look luxurious on a budget is to start by decluttering! When you look at high-end design, it is consistently tidy. This means making sure your bedroom is clean and that furniture has adequate room to breathe. At a minimum, you should be able to easily get around and open all drawers and doors.”

Discounted Luxury Furniture

Kleppinger also said, “If you have room in your budget for furniture, one of the best ways to make your bedroom look luxurious on a budget is to look for second-hand discounted luxury furniture.”

She continued, “People often overlook how easy it is to purchase next-to-new secondhand furniture these days. Sites like Chairish, Kaiyo and AptDeco all carry luxury brands at a significant discount to their retail prices, and they make it much easier to find second-hand items versus having to drive from shop to shop.”

Luxe Window Treatments

David Mason, an interior designer with over 10 years of experience and the founder of Knobs.co, suggested, “Consider adding floor-to-ceiling curtains or drapes to your bedroom space. The key here is to choose rich and textured fabrics, such as velvet or silk, that will add depth and dimension to your room.”

He added, “You can also opt for ready-made curtains, which are usually more affordable than custom-made ones. You can find options for under $100 per panel, which is a small price to pay for such an impactful design element.”

Faux Fur Accents

Mason also recommended adding faux fur accents.

He explained, “As I have seen, incorporating faux fur accents in your bedroom can instantly elevate the overall look and feel. You can find affordable options for faux fur throw blankets, pillows or even rugs online or at your local home décor store. These soft and luxurious textures will add an element of elegance and comfort to your bedroom within affordable prices.”

