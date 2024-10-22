11 Ways To Save Money While Planning A Move

Moving is a big undertaking. You not only have to worry about getting supplies, packing and arranging to have your belongings moved but also have to shoulder the expense, which can be significant depending on your situation.

From downsizing before the move to arranging for storage in between, are some great ways to save money while planning a move.

Declutter and Downsize

Nick Valentino, VP of Market Operations of Bellhop, said that one of the best ways to keep your moving expenses low is to focus on decluttering and downsizing your belongings prior to moving.

“Ideally, this is something you should start on when you put your home on the market, since a clutter-free home is also easier to stage,” he recommended. “It’s cheaper to move when you have less stuff, and there’s no sense moving items that aren’t going to have a place in your new home.”

Create a Detailed Moving Budget

Shawn Maloney, financial advisor and owner of Retire Wise Pro, said that to avoid last-minute expenses, it’s important to create a detailed moving budget. He recommended that you itemize every cost — from packing materials to truck rental fees.

DIY vs. Hiring Professionals

“Moving yourself can save a lot of money, but only if you’re prepared,” Maloney said.

“Consider a hybrid approach — do the packing yourself to save on labor but hire professionals for heavy lifting or long-distance moves. This can give you the best of both worlds: savings and reduced stress.”

Leverage Off-Peak Moving Times

Maloney suggested that if your timeline is flexible, you should avoid moving during peak months — May through September — and weekends when demand drives up prices.

“Moving in the middle of the week or month could yield significant discounts,” he said.

Research Reviews and Avoid Low-Ball Quotes

If you do decide to use a moving company, Maloney said to keep in mind that the cheapest option isn’t always the best.

“Look for reputable moving companies with transparent pricing and avoid those offering suspiciously low quotes, as they often tack on additional fees later,” he recommended.

Get a Binding Estimate

“Always request a binding estimate from moving companies, which ensures the quoted price won’t change as long as your inventory stays the same,” recommended Maloney.

“Non-binding estimates often lead to surprise charges once the move is completed.”

Ask About Additional Fees Upfront

Maloney explained that movers often charge extra for stairs, narrow hallways or long carries between your door and the moving truck.

He suggested requesting a full breakdown of potential charges to avoid being hit with surprise costs on moving day.

Read the Fine Print on Insurance

“Many people are unaware that basic moving insurance provided by companies is usually based on weight, not the actual value of your items,” said Maloney.

If that practice alarms you, he recommended considering purchasing additional insurance for full-value protection of any valuable possessions you may have.

Use Alternative Packing Materials

Valentino said not to be afraid to use soft belongings like rags, bedding or clothes as padding for fragile items.

“This approach means that you won’t have to pay for extra packing materials, you’ll protect your fragile items and you’ll be able to be more efficient with your packing and use fewer boxes,” he explained.

Collect Boxes Early

“Speaking of boxes, these are easier than ever to find, especially if you do a lot of online shopping,” said Valentino.

“Start accumulating boxes as soon as you know you’re going to move, and remember to ask your friends and family to contribute as well.”

Beware of Storage Costs

Maloney pointed out that if your new home isn’t ready, storage fees can add up quickly.

“Look for a moving company that offers free short-term storage, or find cheaper alternatives if you anticipate a gap between homes,” he recommended.

