11 Walmart Items Frugal People Always Buy

Walmart’s slogan is “Save Money. Live Better.” So, it’s no wonder that so many frugal individuals choose this retailer for their everyday household items and, in some cases, groceries.

Many of these products are attractive, durable, and functional enough to be used in any household. And with lower prices than what you’d find at many other major retailers, it’s hard to go wrong when you’re trying to save money shopping. If you’re trying to live more frugally by shopping at Walmart, here are the top items to consider buying.

Affordable Lighting Solutions

At Walmart, you can find lighting solutions at a fraction of the price.

“Frugal consumers turn to Walmart for LED bulbs and fixtures that not only provide energy efficiency but also come with a lower price tag compared to specialty lighting stores,” said Jessica Wilson, co-founder of InYouths LED Mirrors. “The long-term savings on energy bills and the initial affordability make Walmart a top choice for frugal individuals looking to transition to more sustainable lighting options.”

Organic Shampoo and Conditioner

Frugal shoppers can also find an assortment of quality hair care products at Walmart, including organic shampoos and conditioners. “Some trademarks, including Hask Argan Oil shampoo with vitamin E and orange citrus, go for less than $5 at Walmart,” said Kartik Ahuja, marketing manager of Back to Front Show.

Similar products at other retailers generally cost much more than they do at Walmart. “Some brands go for about $7 at Target but other amenity products are as high as $15 for a short bottle,” said Ahuja.

Other Hair Products and Styling Tools

Walmart has more than just shampoo and conditioner. The retailer also has an assortment of hair styling products and tools at an affordable price, making it a great place for frugal shoppers.

“As a marketing director in the hair systems industry that still hates to waste money, I’ve observed that Walmart provides an array of affordable hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, and styling tools,” said Adam Garfield, marketing director at Hairbro. “Frugal shoppers like me appreciate the quality of these products at budget-friendly prices,” he continued.

This is largely because these items allow them to maintain their hair health without spending too much. “The diverse selection caters to various hair types and needs, making Walmart a reliable choice for those conscious of their beauty expenses.”

Clearance Items

“It is common practice for Walmart to offer discounts on seasonal and clearance items, which may include clothes, household goods, and technological devices,” said Jay Barton, CEO of ASRV.

The retailer’s clearance section does change regularly. However, you can still find high-quality products at an even lower price than usual. This makes Walmart a great choice for frugal shoppers — provided they find what they need.

Generic Medications

At Walmart pharmacies, frugal people can buy discounted generic medications, creams, ointments, and similar products.

“Walmart’s pharmacy offers a range of generic medications at a lower price point than their name-brand counterparts,” said Prasanna Gopinath, CEO of Cognitive Clouds. “Frugal shoppers often opt for these generic medications to save money on their healthcare costs.”

Akshaya Srivatsa, CEO and co-founder of Care Better, added, “I’ve noticed that frugal individuals like me often turn to Walmart for their essential health and wellness needs…The savings on prescription drugs contribute significantly to managing healthcare costs, making Walmart a go-to destination for those prioritizing frugality.”

Seasonal Items

“Walmart often offers seasonal items, such as holiday decorations and summer gear, at a discounted price,” said Gopinath. “Frugal shoppers take advantage of these sales to stock up on items they will need in the future.”

Kitchen Essentials

Walmarts everywhere sell inexpensive kitchen essentials that make for a great addition to the budget-conscious shopper’s home.

“From cookware and utensils to small appliances, Walmart offers affordable options without compromising quality,” said Serena Grandi, marketing director and CEO of Atosa. “Frugal individuals prioritize durability and functionality, making Walmart a convenient one-stop-shop for outfitting their kitchens without overspending.”

Cleaning Supplies

At Walmart, you can often find cleaning products at a much lower price point than what you’d get elsewhere. “In a busy work life, keeping a clean and organized home is essential, and Walmart’s range of cleaning products offers both quality and affordability,” said Sofia Rizzo, cybersecurity specialist.

Among other things, frugal individuals can find all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, power scrubbers, Clorox wipes, mopping solutions, cloths, and sponges at Walmart.

Great Value Groceries and Supplies

“Walmart’s in-house brand, Great Value, offers a wide range of products at a lower price point than their name-brand counterparts,” said Gopinath. “Frugal shoppers often opt for Great Value products, such as canned goods, frozen foods, and cleaning supplies, to save money without sacrificing quality.”

Clothing and Accessories

Clothing and accessories also tend to be cheaper at Walmart. And while you might not find all the latest fashions at your local store, you can still purchase affordable, practical, and durable apparel for any season.

“Walmart’s basic clothing items are perfect for my day-to-day work attire,” said Rizzo. “They’re comfortable, durable, and most importantly, budget-friendly. I often work from home, so I don’t need very fancy clothes most of the time, just something to look presentable on calls.”

Bulk Items

You might not immediately think of Walmart as the place to go for bulk purchases, but you’d be surprised at what you can find on the shelves. “Walmart offers a variety of products in bulk, such as paper towels, toilet paper, and laundry detergent,” said Gopinath.

If you’re trying to live more frugally or otherwise cut costs, many of Walmart’s bulk items are inexpensive while still being useful.

