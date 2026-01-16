11 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $1,000 in 2026 and Hold Forever

Key Points

Vanguard is known for low fees.

Many of its ETFs charge just a few dollars a year per $10,000 you have invested in them.

Vanguard is one of the most respected investment companies, and it has funds that can serve those seeking income, growth, or something else.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

It's a fine idea to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Just like mutual funds, they give you a range of stocks (or other things) with one simple investment -- and often with lower expense ratios (annual fees) than mutual funds. This is especially true of ETFs that are also index funds. ETFs also make investing easy by trading like stocks in the stock market.

It's also a fine idea to search among Vanguard ETFs for ones that suit your needs because the company is known for low fees, among other things. It was founded by John Bogle, the father of index-fund investing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There are 11 Vanguard ETFs worth a closer look. Whether you have $100, $1,000, or $100,000 to invest, there are some funds that should serve you well.

How money grows

Before delving into the Vanguard ETFs, here's a reminder about how money grows. It can inspire you to start socking hard-earned dollars away for your future. (If you don't have a solid retirement plan that you're acting on, take some time to develop one.)

Growing at 8% for $6,000 invested annually $12,000 invested annually 5 years $35,192 $70,399 10 years $86,919 $173,839 15 years $162,913 $325,825 20 years $274,572 $549,144 25 years $438,636 $877,271 30 years $679,699 $1,359,399 35 years $1,033,901 $2,067,802 40 years $1,554,339 $3,108,678

See? With enough time and diligence, you might retire a millionaire -- or multimillionaire!

Here, then, are some Vanguard ETFs worth a closer look:

Exchange-Traded Fund Recent Dividend Yield 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return 15-Year Avg. Annual Return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) 1.13% 14.55% 15.61% 14% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 1.12% 13.12% 15.16% 13.54% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) 1.83% 11.10% 12.78% 9.99% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 3.86% (0.17%) 1.95% 2.39% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 1.62% 11.69% 13.85% 12.36% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) 2.44% 12.48% 12.16% 12.02% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYMI) 3.69% 12.49% N/A N/A Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 3.92% 5.59% 5.58% 7.42% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) 2.05% 12.56% 12.62% 11.73% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF (VOOG) 0.49% 15.33% 17.59% 15.83% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 0.40% 17.49% 23.47% 19.16%

Here's a little more about each of these ETFs:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

This is a classic S&P 500 index fund, and one with an ultra-low fee, too. Its expense ratio of 0.03% means that you'll only pay $0.30 per year for every $1,000 you have invested in the fund. It will give you exposure to 500 of America's biggest companies. (Note, though, that much of your money will be in relatively few huge companies.)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

This ETF will have you invested in just about all of the U.S. stock market, not just the biggest companies.

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

This will give you exposure to just about all of the world's stock markets -- you can't get much broader than that. It also offers a more meaningful dividend yield than the other two broad index funds.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

We're often advised to diversify our portfolios with some bonds, especially as we approach or enter retirement. This ETF will do that for you. It hasn't been a fast grower, but that's to be expected, because bonds rarely outperform stocks over most long time periods. It does offer meaningful retirement income, though, or income that could be plowed into more investments.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Dividends are powerful growth drivers for long-term portfolios, in part because healthy and growing dividend-paying stocks tend to increase their payouts over time.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF

If you're looking for a lot of dividend income, take a look at this ETF. It offers a strong dividend yield with a respectable growth history, too. It will have you invested in many great dividend payers and encompasses 500-plus holdings.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF

This is an internationally focused version of the ETF above -- with an even fatter dividend yield.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF

If you're bullish on realty, this ETF is full of real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- companies that own lots of real estate, charging their tenants rent.

The Vanguard Value ETF

Some people are worried about a market downturn, and if you're one of them, you might want to favor value stocks over growth stocks, because they offer a greater margin of safety.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF

If you're not concerned about the market potentially pulling back this year and you want growth stocks for your long-term portfolio, this fund could serve you well. Just remember that if and when the market pulls back, growth stocks tend to fall harder than value stocks.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Lastly, this is one of Vanguard's top growth ETFs, with an impressive track record.

Give one or more of these ETFs some consideration for your long-term portfolio, remembering that you can always spread your dollars across a few or many of them.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.