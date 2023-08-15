11 Uncommon/Unique Home Renovations That’ll Cost You Less Than $2,000

With the onset of pandemic came a significant uptick in home renovations. Although the frenzy has died down a bit amid the crunch of inflation, Americans are still dishing out tons of dough on upgrading their abodes.

In 2022, Americans spent a record-breaking $567 billion on home renovations, according to research from Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Sure, you can spend all the way to the moon to renovate your home, but you can also make over your dwelling in a more affordable way. Let’s explore 11 unique home renovations that will cost you less than $2,000. These changes may be relatively small, but they can transform your space in huge ways.

Wallpaper Your Ceilings

Yes, it’s called wallpaper, which more than blatantly suggests it’s for the walls; but breaking the rule here can give your home a marvelous new look. Yup, we’re talking about wall papering the ceilings.

“Consider giving your ceiling a facelift with stylish wallpapers,” said Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and the founder of Arsight. “It’s more than mere aesthetics; the correct pattern can create an expansive or intimate vibe. Depending on your specifications, it’s roughly $300 to $1,200.”

Mix in Different Shades of Light

Your light fixtures are more than just functional vessels; they can also provide a unique blend of light shades and hues — if you think about them creatively.

“Consider more than a single light,” Kropovinsky said. “Mix ambient, task and accent lights for that wow effect. Expect a range of $100 to $1,500 based on what you select.”

Bring in Rustic Wood

If you have a taste for old-timey flair, you may want to “infuse a touch of the past,” as Kropovinsky puts it, by incorporating wood from places like barns into your decor.

“It might be between $100 and $1,000, depending on the source and necessary treatment,” Kropovinsky said. “Each wooden piece is a nod to sustainable living.”

Epoxy Garage Floor

One uncommon renovation that really makes a statement is an epoxy garage floor. It is also not a time-intensive reno; it takes about five to eight hours to do.

“Usually garages look tired and dirty,” said Danny Johnson, owner of Danny Buys Houses. “This quick renovation costs from $2 to $4 per square foot and transforms the entire garage.”

Put a Cedar Accent Around the Front Door

“Adding cedar boards over the siding that surrounds your front door can update and elevate the facade of the house,” Johnson said. “This can be accomplished for between $5 and $8 a square foot.”

Replace Sliding Glass Doors With French Doors

Sliding glass doors can be easily replaced with French doors, which bring an elegant touch to your home.

“This can be done for around $1,000 to $2,000 depending on the door you choose,” Johnson said.

Replace Old Countertops With Butcher Block Counters

Johnson hails replacing old kitchen countertops with new butcher block counters as perhaps the biggest bang for your buck renovation you can make — if you can DIY.

“Butcher block counters can be bought for a couple hundred dollars for an 8-foot length and can be stained and sealed for a little more,” Johnson said.

Paint Your Cabinets

Painting your cabinets can add a pop to your otherwise plain kitchen. But if you’re DIYing, note that you’ll need to remove the doors and hardware, sand and clean before painting, according to Johnson.

“Choose a high-quality oil-based paint for durability,” Johnson said. “This renovation should cost between $750 and $1,500.”

Accent Your Fireplace

You might also want to accent your fireplace to bring more style and coziness to your living room or den.

“Add wood boards above your fireplace and paint them white or stain them a warm color,” Johnson said. “Adding a design can add tons of interest to what is usually the focal point of a living room. This renovation can be done for roughly $500.”

Add a Mini-Library Under the Stairs

A super cute, unique and space-saving renovation is to add a little library/shelving in the space under a staircase.

“These nooks don’t need to be a junk catch-all,” said Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. “Turn these areas into a little bench seat or storage for books and other décor items to style up your space. It can be done with some simple units like IKEA Billy cut down to size and then trimmed out and painted to match your walls. This could be done for just a few hundred dollars.”

Paint Your Kitchen Tile Backsplash

This one isn’t exactly uncommon, as it’s been on trend lately, but it will add a unique flair to everyone’s favorite room: the kitchen.

“This update involves either adding new tiles to your kitchen backsplash or painting existing tiles,” said Joshua Bartlett, owner and editor-in-chief at I’ll Just Fix It Myself. “Either option will easily fall under the $2,000 budget, especially if you do it yourself.”

