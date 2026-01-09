11 Top Vanguard ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever -- Starting in 2026

Key Points

Vanguard is a respected money manager, with loads of ETFs to choose from.

Whether you're seeking growth, income, or both, here are some ETFs for you.

In 1990, the year that Germany reunified and Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa, a certain financial instrument was introduced in Canada -- and it debuted in the U.S. in 1993. I'm referring to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are mutual-fund-like investments that trade like stocks. The first U.S. one was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, an S&P 500 index fund.

ETFs have grown wildly in popularity, with a record $1.5 trillion being plowed into them in 2025. It makes sense because ETFs are often simply index funds, and they're easy to get in and out of.

If you're in the market for ETF investments for your long-term portfolio, you might want to consider some top ETFs from Vanguard, as it's known for its low fees, among other benefits. Here are a few to consider, listed below, in a range of categories that should encompass most investors' objectives.

Broad-market index funds

The first few below are broad-market index funds.

ETF Dividend Yield 5-Year Average Annual Return 10-Year Average Annual Return 15-Year Average Annual Return Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 1.13% 14.76% 15.24% 14.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 1.12% 13.41% 14.75% 13.58% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) 1.83% 11.24% 12.37% 10.06%

The first is a classic, ultra-low-fee S&P 500 index fund that invests in 500 of America's largest and most prominent companies -- which make up approximately 80% of the U.S. stock market's value. The second ETF offers nearly the entire U.S. stock market, and the third offers the global stock market.

Dividend and income ETFs

This next group of ETFs offers income in the form of dividends or interest. They may be of particular interest if you're worried about a market pullback or recession, as such investments can hold up better than more growth-oriented ones. Note, though, that some of them have been quite respectable growers, too.

ETF Dividend Yield 5-Year Average Annual Return 10-Year Average Annual Return 15-Year Average Annual Return Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 3.86% (0.27%) 1.94% 2.41% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 1.62% 11.67% 13.56% 12.39% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) 2.44% 12.72% 11.80% 12.01% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYMI) 3.69% 12.71% N/A N/A Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 3.92% 5.47% 5.19% 7.42%

You'll note that while the broad index funds in the first table offer generally higher returns, some of the ETFs in the table above offer pretty solid returns, too -- along with rather hefty dividend yields.

Those interested in diversifying their portfolio with bonds may want to take a closer look at the Vanguard Bond ETF mentioned above. Anyone bullish on the real estate sector might also consider the real estate ETF. It's focused on real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- companies that own lots of real estate, charging their tenants rent. And the international high-dividend ETF can give you exposure to stocks outside the U.S. -- which might be particularly appealing if you think U.S. stocks might pull back in the near future.

Growth and value

If you aim to achieve high returns with a portion of your long-term portfolio, consider the two ETFs listed below. Just remember that in a market correction, growth stocks can fall harder than other stocks.

I'm also including a counterpart -- an ETF focused on favoring undervalued stocks. That could be a valuable addition to your portfolio if you're seeking a margin of safety for your money.

ETF Dividend Yield 5-Year Average Annual Return 10-Year Average Annual Return 15-Year Average Annual Return Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) 2.05% 12.80% 12.24% 11.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) 0.41% 15.19% 17.84% 15.94% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 0.40% 18.12% 23.18% 19.27%

Consider some or many of these ETFs, digging deeper into those that interest you. Remember that it can be best to aim to hang on for many years, if not decades, too -- despite occasional market surges and plunges.

