11 States Where Monthly Bills Are Most Affordable for the Average Household

Household bills can be a major financial stressor for many Americans. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 13% of Americans can’t cover their monthly bills and an additional 46% can just barely afford their bills.

The affordability of your monthly bills can vary based on where you live. In some states, the average household utility bills — including gas, electricity and water — are low compared to average salaries. In others, bills take a large portion out of the average paycheck.

Here’s a look at the states where the average resident puts the smallest percentage of their income toward household bills, according to a study by Eden Emerald Hot Water.

Colorado

Average annual bills: $6,693

$6,693 Average annual salary: $67,870

$67,870 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 9.86%

Washington

Average annual bills: $7,364

$7,364 Average annual salary: $72,350

$72,350 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 10.18%

California

Average annual bills: $7,525

$7,525 Average annual salary: $73,220

$73,220 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 10.28%

New York

Average annual bills: $7,929

$7,929 Average annual salary: $74,870

$74,870 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 10.59%

Utah

Average annual bills: $6,251

$6,251 Average annual salary: $57,360

$57,360 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 10.9%

Massachusetts

Average annual bills: $8,358

$8,358 Average annual salary: $76,600

$76,600 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 10.91%

Minnesota

Average annual bills: $7,031

$7,031 Average annual salary: $63,640

$63,640 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 11.05%

New Jersey

Average annual bills: $7,881

$7,881 Average annual salary: $70,890

$70,890 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 11.12%

Maryland

Average annual bills: $7,971

$7,971 Average annual salary: $69,750

$69,750 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 11.43%

Virginia

Average annual bills: $7,499

$7,499 Average annual salary: $65,590

$65,590 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 11.43%

Oregon

Average annual bills: $7,172

$7,172 Average annual salary: $62,680

$62,680 Average annual utilities as a percentage of salaries: 11.44%

Data is sourced from Eden Emerald Hot Water and is accurate as of Sept. 17, 2024.

