11 States Where $1,000 Dollars Is Worth at Least $100 More in Purchasing Power

So much of the most recent election cycle concerned news stories, campaigns, debates, and voter complaints about the high cost of living in America, with everything from inflation to expensive groceries to the high cost of cars taking the blame.

There is a sense among many that the value of a dollar simply isn’t the same that it used to be.

That said, CNBC recently reported on a new study from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which compared prices of various goods and services across America. The research found that $1,000 might actually be worth more than that in certain states.

Indeed, in certain states, $1,000 can buy you well over a grand’s worth of goods and services, depending on the cost of living of the state one is making their purchase in.

Which States Have Higher Purchasing Power?

For example, with $1,000, you can buy approximately $1,134 worth of goods in Arkansas. This is likely because of the fact that rent is rather low on average in Arkansas, bringing down the overall cost of living.

In addition to Arkansas, there are 10 other states in which a cool grand is actually worth $100 more than $1,000:

Alabama: $1,122

$1,122 Arkansas: $1,134

$1,134 Iowa: $1,116

$1,116 Kansas: $1,100

$1,100 Kentucky: $1,106

$1,106 Mississippi: $1,127

$1,127 Nebraska: $1,102

$1,102 North Dakota: $1,113

$1,113 Oklahoma: $1,112

$1,112 South Dakota: $1,120

$1,120 West Virginia: $1,108

If you’re looking to build a savings, stay under budget and not overspend on everyday goods and rent, consider living in one of the above 11 states.

