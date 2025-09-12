11 Side Gigs To Build a $1K Emergency Fund in a Month

Life is full of surprises — and many can come packing a financial shock. When you’re not prepared to handle the unexpected, you could fall too easily into a debt spiral. If you don’t have a large enough emergency fund to cover three to six months of expenses, you should at least have enough saved to cover $1,000 worth of emergencies.

The good news is, if you fall into this category of not having enough saved, you can still get on track fast. Thanks to the gig economy, there’s no shortage of income-producing side hustles to choose from. In fact, you can even earn $1,000 in a month if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and commit to the challenge.

Not only will this improve your current financial situation, but it can help you achieve both your short-term and long-term savings goals. Here’s a look at 11 side hustles that can net you a grand in a month.

Rideshare Driver

Median hourly rate for an Uber driver: $21

$21 Hours to earn $1,000: 48

Hit the road as a rideshare driver for Uber or Lyft. You’ll be able to set your own schedule, meet some interesting people and maybe even explore some new parts of town you haven’t yet visited.

Food Delivery Driver

Median hourly rate for a DoorDash driver: $19

$19 Hours to earn $1,000: 53

Instead of picking up food themselves, many people prefer to pay someone else to do it — which is where you come in. As long as you have a reliable car, you can deliver food for a company like DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.

Grocery Shopper

Median hourly rate for an Instacart shopper: $18

$18 Hours to earn $1,000: 56

Many people don’t have the time, desire or ability to do their own grocery shopping. By working as a personal grocery shopper, you’ll fill orders and make their lives easier — all while earning money for your emergency fund. Do note, some personal grocery shoppers deliver orders to customers’ homes, while others work strictly in-store.

Pet Sitter

Median hourly rate at Rover.com: $22

$22 Hours to earn $1,000: 46

When pet parents are out of town, at work or at a special event, they often need someone to take care of their furry friends. There are plenty of options here, as you could work as an in-home pet sitter or welcome other people’s pets into your own home. You can also take this side gig on the road and try dog walking, which can be equally as lucrative.

Babysitter

Median hourly rate at Care.com: $19

$19 Hours to earn $1,000: 53

A classic side gig, babysitting isn’t just a job for teenagers. No matter what your age, there are parents out there who need childcare and are looking for a sitter just like you. You can easily score some business and under-the-table cash by posting your skill set or availability on your social media accounts.

Senior Companion

Median hourly rate at Visiting Angels: $18

$18 Hours to earn $1,000: 56

As a senior companion, you’ll provide your clients with much-needed socialization. You won’t provide physical care — i.e., dressing, bathing, dispensing medications — but you will give social and emotional support, while likely making some pretty great new friends. Not only will this be good for your soul, but also for your emergency savings.

Amazon Flex Driver

Median hourly rate: $20

$20 Hours to earn $1,000: 50

There’s probably no shortage of Amazon packages to be delivered in your local area, but there might not be enough drivers to handle the workload. As an Amazon Flex driver, you’ll use your car to deliver Amazon packages on your own schedule. Instead of spending money on Amazon, you can earn income through Amazon to make sure all unexpected expenses are covered.

Virtual Assistant

Median hourly rate at Belay: $22

$22 Hours to earn $1,000: 46

If you’re exceptionally organized, pay close attention to detail and have outstanding customer service skills, you could thrive as a virtual assistant. This can be a great part-time job that allows you to work from home on a schedule that fits your life and build up your emergency fund quickly.

TaskRabbit Worker

Median hourly rate: $22

$22 Hours to earn $1,000: 46

Help others and get paid for it. As a “Tasker,” you can market yourself to perform a variety of services, including moving, car washing, baby proofing, laundry and ironing, organization and sewing — just to name a few. Your biggest, yet perhaps easiest task, to handle while doing this will be to make sure your income is going straight into your savings.

Lawn Mowing

Median hourly rate at LawnStarter: $21

$21 Hours to earn $1,000: 48

If you have a lawnmower, spend your afternoons and weekends cutting lawns. Services like LawnStarter can connect you with customers who need your assistance. In some areas, this can be just a seasonal gig, but it’s still good to schedule in for some extra cash.

Freelancing

Median hourly rate on Upwork: $39

$39 Hours to earn $1,000: 26

Use skills from your daytime job to start an off-hours side hustle. For example, if you’re a graphic designer, writer or web developer, you can find freelance projects on sites like Upwork. Freelance gigs are one of the best ways to fill up your savings during your free time.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

