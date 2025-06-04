11 Real Estate Markets Grant Cardone Is Interested In Right Now

Rather than deal with persistently high demand, prices and mortgage rates, more people are opting to remain renters for longer due to the numerous obstacles to purchase a home. This is good news for anyone wanting to make money in the real estate game — and directly in Grant Cardone’s investment wheelhouse.
Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital, author of the “10X Rule” and all-around real estate hustler with a portfolio worth $5 billion, is known for focusing on multifamily properties in high-growth markets across the United States. It’s a strategy that built his real estate empire and one he hasn’t wavered on, especially during trying economic times.
Investing In Rentals
Guesting on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid podcast last month, Cardone told host Brian Sozzi, “A single family home is not an investment,” he said. “That being said, if you don’t want to rent and you don’t want to own, what you should do is own rentals and have the rentals pay for where you live.”
With so many obstacles to owning a home, Cardone feels rents will continue to increase, but location matters.
“I want to be in a location that’s irreplaceable today, tomorrow and into the future,” Cardone told Sozzi.
Although he feels that the entire U.S. is currently going through a correction for this real estate asset class, here are five markets that Cardone feels are winners.
Tennessee: Clarksville and Nashville
Although Nashville has a higher cost of living and home prices, it also has a lot of things that appeal to Cardone: strong job market, good schools and positive migration.
Nashville and Clarksville both were mentioned by Cardone during the Opening Bid interview, and Clarksville was the “Most Livable Metro” in Tennessee in 2024, per RentCafe.
- Average Home Values:
- Clarksville: $326,319
- Nashville: $448,899
- Average Rent Prices:
- Clarksville: $1,399/month
- Nashville: $2,250/month
Florida: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa
Cardone has been active on the South Florida scene for more than a decade. In 2012, he purchased five southeast Florida apartment communities in Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Palm Bay for $59 million.
Although he’s been smitten with Miami of late, he also recommended Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
- Average Home Values:
- Miami: $595,318
- Fort Lauderdale: $524,139
- Orlando: $383,548
- Tampa: $380,451
- Average Rent Prices:
- Miami: $3,200/month
- Fort Lauderdale: $2,764/month
- Orlando: $2,000/month
- Tampa: $2,200/month
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah has it all, Cardone said in a Facebook video from 2021, citing a great job market, a ever-growing port system, envied school programs and a burgeoning arts scene, and he mentioned it again this year on Opening Bid.
- Average Home Value: $335,850
- Average Rent Price: $2,200/month
Texas: Austin, Dallas and Houston
Cardone has recognized the favorable investing climate in Austin, Dallas and Houston for years. While he said he’d avoid San Antonio, he did express interest in these three Texan metros.
- Average Home Values:
- Austin: $536,565
- Dallas: $318,689
- Houston: $270,647
- Average Rent Price:
- Austin: $2,050/month
- Dallas: $2,040/month
- Houston: $1,817/month
‘The Entire State of California’
If you follow Cardone on any platform for any length of time, you’ll notice certain metros fall in and out of his favor. Still, he mentioned “the entire state of California” as a good investment opportunity on Opening Bid — he expects it to be “on sale … in the next nine months.”
- Average Home Value: $796,255
- Average Rent Price: $2,790/month
Editor’s note: Average home values and rent prices were sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of June 3, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Real Estate Markets Grant Cardone Is Interested In Right Now
