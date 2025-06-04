11 Real Estate Markets Grant Cardone Is Interested In Right Now

Rather than deal with persistently high demand, prices and mortgage rates, more people are opting to remain renters for longer due to the numerous obstacles to purchase a home. This is good news for anyone wanting to make money in the real estate game — and directly in Grant Cardone’s investment wheelhouse.

Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital, author of the “10X Rule” and all-around real estate hustler with a portfolio worth $5 billion, is known for focusing on multifamily properties in high-growth markets across the United States. It’s a strategy that built his real estate empire and one he hasn’t wavered on, especially during trying economic times.

Investing In Rentals

Guesting on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid podcast last month, Cardone told host Brian Sozzi, “A single family home is not an investment,” he said. “That being said, if you don’t want to rent and you don’t want to own, what you should do is own rentals and have the rentals pay for where you live.”

With so many obstacles to owning a home, Cardone feels rents will continue to increase, but location matters.

“I want to be in a location that’s irreplaceable today, tomorrow and into the future,” Cardone told Sozzi.

Although he feels that the entire U.S. is currently going through a correction for this real estate asset class, here are five markets that Cardone feels are winners.

Tennessee: Clarksville and Nashville

Although Nashville has a higher cost of living and home prices, it also has a lot of things that appeal to Cardone: strong job market, good schools and positive migration.

Nashville and Clarksville both were mentioned by Cardone during the Opening Bid interview, and Clarksville was the “Most Livable Metro” in Tennessee in 2024, per RentCafe.

Average Home Values: Clarksville: $326,319 Nashville: $448,899

Average Rent Prices: Clarksville: $1,399/month Nashville: $2,250/month



Florida: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa

Cardone has been active on the South Florida scene for more than a decade. In 2012, he purchased five southeast Florida apartment communities in Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Palm Bay for $59 million.

Although he’s been smitten with Miami of late, he also recommended Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.

Average Home Values: Miami: $595,318 Fort Lauderdale: $524,139 Orlando: $383,548 Tampa: $380,451

Average Rent Prices: Miami: $3,200/month Fort Lauderdale: $2,764/month Orlando: $2,000/month Tampa: $2,200/month



Savannah, Georgia

Savannah has it all, Cardone said in a Facebook video from 2021, citing a great job market, a ever-growing port system, envied school programs and a burgeoning arts scene, and he mentioned it again this year on Opening Bid.

Average Home Value: $335,850

$335,850 Average Rent Price: $2,200/month

Texas: Austin, Dallas and Houston

Cardone has recognized the favorable investing climate in Austin, Dallas and Houston for years. While he said he’d avoid San Antonio, he did express interest in these three Texan metros.

Average Home Values: Austin: $536,565 Dallas: $318,689 Houston: $270,647

Average Rent Price: Austin: $2,050/month Dallas: $2,040/month Houston: $1,817/month



‘The Entire State of California’

If you follow Cardone on any platform for any length of time, you’ll notice certain metros fall in and out of his favor. Still, he mentioned “the entire state of California” as a good investment opportunity on Opening Bid — he expects it to be “on sale … in the next nine months.”

Average Home Value: $796,255

$796,255 Average Rent Price: $2,790/month

Editor’s note: Average home values and rent prices were sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of June 3, 2025.

