Markets

1&1, Orange Conclude Agreement On International Roaming - Quick Facts

November 25, 2022 — 03:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG and Orange have concluded a long-term agreement for the provision of international roaming services for the 1&1 mobile network. 1&1 AG said it will provide customers reliable mobile services when they travel abroad.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG, said: "The 1&1 OpenRAN will launch its broadband services for the home at the end of this year, followed by the mobile services in the summer of 2023. All roaming services will be available as of this point."

Based in Montabaur, 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider, and is part of the United Internet AG group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.