Personal Finance

11 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southwest

May 27, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

If you’re a wealthy retiree, it’s not a bad idea to consider Southwestern cities like Round Rock, Tempe or Gilbert for retirement. These cities, and more, were recently named by media company Livability as among the top 100 places to live in the United States.

To determine the most livable Southwest cities for wealthy retirees, GOBankingRates pulled cities with a median home value of $350,000 or more along with high livability scores from the overall ranking. From highest to lowest LivScore ranking, here are 11 of the most livable Southwestern cities for wealthy retirees

Aerial view lakeside houses neighborhood with colorful autumn leaves.

Flower Mound, Texas

  • LivScore: 875
  • Population: 77,122
  • Median home value: $476,609

Sugarland City Hall Texas

Sugar Land, Texas

  • LivScore: 854
  • Population: 118,143
  • Median home value: $402,094

Highway turnaround travel destination Round rock , Texas small town aerial drone view looking straight down.

Round Rock, Texas

  • LivScore: 793
  • Population: 128,111
  • Median home value: $463,739
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Gilbert, Arizona

  • LivScore: 791
  • Population: 272,479
  • Median home value: $496,010
Loveland Colorado

Loveland, Colorado

  • LivScore: 744
  • Population: 76,771
  • Median home value: $479,719

Clovis, California

  • LivScore: 731
  • Population: 124,894
  • Median home value: $448,689
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

Aurora, Colorado

  • LivScore: 699
  • Population: 392,955
  • Median home value: $493,736
Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • LivScore: 698
  • Population: 486,839
  • Median home value: $467,431

Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

Tempe, Arizona

  • LivScore: 692
  • Population: 184,176
  • Median home value: $456,398
Redding California Sacramento River

Redding, California

  • LivScore: 653
  • Population: 89,646
  • Median home value: $362,940
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • LivScore: 641
  • Population: 88,812
  • Median home value: $446,470

