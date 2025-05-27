If you’re a wealthy retiree, it’s not a bad idea to consider Southwestern cities like Round Rock, Tempe or Gilbert for retirement. These cities, and more, were recently named by media company Livability as among the top 100 places to live in the United States.
To determine the most livable Southwest cities for wealthy retirees, GOBankingRates pulled cities with a median home value of $350,000 or more along with high livability scores from the overall ranking. From highest to lowest LivScore ranking, here are 11 of the most livable Southwestern cities for wealthy retirees.
Flower Mound, Texas
- LivScore: 875
- Population: 77,122
- Median home value: $476,609
Sugar Land, Texas
- LivScore: 854
- Population: 118,143
- Median home value: $402,094
Round Rock, Texas
- LivScore: 793
- Population: 128,111
- Median home value: $463,739
Gilbert, Arizona
- LivScore: 791
- Population: 272,479
- Median home value: $496,010
Loveland, Colorado
- LivScore: 744
- Population: 76,771
- Median home value: $479,719
Clovis, California
- LivScore: 731
- Population: 124,894
- Median home value: $448,689
Aurora, Colorado
- LivScore: 699
- Population: 392,955
- Median home value: $493,736
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- LivScore: 698
- Population: 486,839
- Median home value: $467,431
Tempe, Arizona
- LivScore: 692
- Population: 184,176
- Median home value: $456,398
Redding, California
- LivScore: 653
- Population: 89,646
- Median home value: $362,940
Santa Fe, New Mexico
- LivScore: 641
- Population: 88,812
- Median home value: $446,470
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southwest
