11 Most Livable Cities for Wealthy Retirees in the Southwest

If you’re a wealthy retiree, it’s not a bad idea to consider Southwestern cities like Round Rock, Tempe or Gilbert for retirement. These cities, and more, were recently named by media company Livability as among the top 100 places to live in the United States.

To determine the most livable Southwest cities for wealthy retirees, GOBankingRates pulled cities with a median home value of $350,000 or more along with high livability scores from the overall ranking. From highest to lowest LivScore ranking, here are 11 of the most livable Southwestern cities for wealthy retirees.

Flower Mound, Texas

LivScore: 875

875 Population: 77,122

77,122 Median home value: $476,609

Sugar Land, Texas

LivScore: 854

854 Population: 118,143

118,143 Median home value: $402,094

Round Rock, Texas

LivScore: 793

793 Population: 128,111

128,111 Median home value: $463,739

Gilbert, Arizona

LivScore: 791

791 Population: 272,479

272,479 Median home value: $496,010

Loveland, Colorado

LivScore: 744

744 Population: 76,771

76,771 Median home value: $479,719

Clovis, California

LivScore: 731

731 Population: 124,894

124,894 Median home value: $448,689

Aurora, Colorado

LivScore: 699

699 Population: 392,955

392,955 Median home value: $493,736

Colorado Springs, Colorado

LivScore: 698

698 Population: 486,839

486,839 Median home value: $467,431

Tempe, Arizona

LivScore: 692

692 Population: 184,176

184,176 Median home value: $456,398

Redding, California

LivScore: 653

653 Population: 89,646

89,646 Median home value: $362,940

Santa Fe, New Mexico

LivScore: 641

641 Population: 88,812

88,812 Median home value: $446,470

