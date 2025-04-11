11 Money-Saving Hacks To Make Your Summer Vacation Cheaper

You might only just be reveling in thawing temperatures, but summer will be here before you have time to smell the spring flowers. If you’re planning a summer vacation but feeling the constraints of high costs of living, you’ll be seeking all the vacation hacks that can save you money.

From smart transportation tricks to saving up points, travel experts offered tips that enable you to enjoy time off without stretching your budget to the breaking point.

Book Direct Through a Website

If you need accommodations but don’t want to spend a mint, Marina Guastavino, an entrepreneur in travel tech and cofounder of Directo, suggested bypassing generic booking platforms or searchers, assuming you’re getting “the cheapest” deal.

When you book through a third-party booking site, the hotel is paying a fee to those sites, thus bumping up the price you’re paying.

However, if you don’t find a lower price on their website, Guastavino recommended reaching out via email or phone, mentioning the deal you found and asking if they can make a better offer if you book directly. “The key is to negotiate with politeness and respect, to reach a win-win outcome,” she said.

Opt For a Road Trip Over a Flight

One of the highest costs of travel is flights, so consider a road trip instead, suggested Victoria Wilson, founder of the travel blog Nomad No Problem.

While you still have to factor in costs like parking and gas, you may be sharing those with at least one other person, and it’s still often cheaper than flying, she pointed out.

Use Airline Points for Flights

By now, if you aren’t using a points-earning credit card to earn travel points, what are you even using credit for? Wilson recommended a tool like PointsYeah that allows you to search for flights to your destination and choose the route that meets your criteria for the least amount of points.

“I also have a subscription with Going, which sends me alerts on flight deals. If I’m thinking of going on vacation in the summer, I keep a close eye on these alerts until I see a destination I’m interested in,” she said.

Select Underrated Destinations

Instead of booking a trip to Maui or Italy, consider “underrated” or lesser known destinations.

“Travel to some of the less touristed countries like Albania and Slovenia, and you’ll have an incredible time without spending as much as you might in Paris or Rome,” Wilson said.

“You don’t need to spend a fortune to have an unforgettable trip,” added Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club. “Start by picking destinations where your dollar goes further.”

This could include traveling to places where the U.S. dollar is stronger, so it can stretch your budget.

Places like Santiago, Chile or Cape Town, South Africa are in the middle of winter during the U.S. summer, but they still offer mild, pleasant weather and lower prices on everything from hotels to activities, he explained.

Book Trips Further in Advance

Timing and flexibility are everything when it comes to booking your flights, Neugarten pointed out.

“Our internal data at Dollar Flight Club shows that booking domestic flights two to three months in advance and international flights four to six months out is the sweet spot for grabbing the lowest fares, often up to 30% cheaper than last-minute bookings,” he explained.

Rethink Transportation

Be prepared to either use public transportation or walk when you arrive at your destination, Wilson urged. “Walking is an incredible way to get to know a place. It forces you to slow down, and encourages you to stop along the way — who knows what you might discover while on a walk?”

Public transportation tends to be quite affordable, as well, she said. With a map app on your phone, you can often get directions to transit stations and information on which routes to take.

“Look up the city’s website to gain an understanding for how ridership works, and whether you need a transit card or can use cash,” she said.

Additionally, Jeff Powell, the creator and CEO of National Park Ventures, urged travelers to “do the math” on transportation and ask, “Would it be less expensive to rent a car, or to use Uber or Lyft? Do you really need a high-end rental car? Choose a less expensive auto.”

Visit the US National Parks

If you’re looking for a thrilling but affordable vacation, consider visiting any of the U.S. national parks, Powell urged. Not only are national parks often free or low cost, they are available all across the country, and there’s likely one within driving distance of your location.

“National parks offer so many fun activities. Hiking, chasing waterfalls, spectacular mountaintop views, caves to explore, kayaking, swimming, forests to explore, viewing wildlife in its natural habitat, etc.,” Powell said.

Schedule Mid-Week

While weekends may seem more convenient for flying, Powell said that flights scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays “are almost always less expensive.” They might also be less packed.

Don’t Check Baggage

Since most airlines now charge for checked baggage, whenever possible, travel with just a carry-on, Powell said. “Do you really need three outfits for every day? And if you’re staying in an Airbnb or cabin, you’ll have access to a clothes washer and dryer,” he said.

Save On Meal Costs

If you are staying in an Airbnb, cabin or even camping, you can save a lot by preparing your own meals, Powell pointed out.

However, some lodging comes with complimentary breakfasts or you may be able to get coupons for local restaurants through your hotel or lodging.

“Also, ask hotel employees for recommendations for reasonable dining options,” Powell said.

Book a Vacation Bundle

Sometimes, booking your vacation as a bundle with flight, accommodation and rental car can be cheaper than booking those pieces separately, Neugarten said. “Just make sure to read the fine print. Resort fees, rigid cancellation policies or lack of flexibility can reduce the value,” he warned.

However, in many cases, especially for families or last-minute planners, packages can offer a ton of convenience and real savings.

