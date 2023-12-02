11 Holiday Gifts To Buy for Under $100 from Costco

We’re you’re officially in the home stretch of the holiday season, with Christmas just weeks away, it’s time to buckle down and start thinking of ways to show how much you appreciate friends and loved ones.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank in the process. Ahead, we’ll highlight 11 items currently on sale at Costco that you can purchase for well under $100. ‘Tis the season to be merry (and that includes your wallet).

Ninja Professional Blender 1000 with Auto-iQ: $49.99

If you’re shopping for a chef or plan to make a ton of protein smoothies for your next New Year’s resolution, the Ninja Professional Blender could be the right gift. With a $20 discount, you’ll pick this 72-ounce capacity blender for just under $50.

Pebblebee 3-Pack Rechargeable Item Trackers: $49.99

If you know someone who’s always losing their things, this three-pack of rechargeable item trackers can help them keep tabs on what’s important like their wallet, keys, luggage or even a pet. The Pebblebee item trackers are compatible with Apple’s Find My app and comes in at an affordable $49.99.

Griffin by Aura Wifi Digital Photo Frame: $49.99

Share a sentimental moment with family or friends through Aura’s Wifi Digital Photo Frame. The 10.1-inch screen displays photos and short videos with crystal clear HD 1280 X 800 resolution. It also comes with free unlimited cloud storage, so you’ll never run out of space to store photos. Easily update pictures remotely for a family member with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for just $50.

4-Pack of $25 Gift Cards: $74.99 to $79.99

Simplify your holiday shopping for the hard-to-shop-for folks with a four-pack of gift cards to restaurants like Dominos, TGI Fridays, Papa John’s, I-HOP and Smashburger. Or treat your loved ones to a movie day with a Fandango or Alamo Drafthouse Cinema gift card pack. Ultimately, you get $100 worth of gift cards for less than $80.

Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99

To lighten up a pool day, party or game night, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker delivers a clear and deep sound quality on up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s both waterproof and dustproof, which makes it a durable choice for any event. With $30 off the in-store or online price until December 24th, you could get this quality speaker for just under $100.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Winter Tech Jacket: $22.99

To gift a fashionable friend or family member with something functional and stylish, the 32 Degrees winter tech jacket is a great find at under $25. It comes in three colors and carries sizes up to 3X. The zippered fleece-lined pockets and fixed hood will help them stay warm this winter without breaking the bank.

Wooden Lemonade Stand & Accessories: $68.99

Inspire your mini entrepreneur with this wooden lemonade stand and matching accessories. This online-only deal comes with storage baskets, an apron, cups, straws and plastic lemons to name a few. It’s recommended for children ages three and up and could spark their little imaginations to dream up their own business ideas!

DualSense Wireless Controller and Marvel’s Spiderman 2 Launch Edition PS5 Bundle: $99

For the gamer in your life, Costco is currently carrying PS5 bundles and one of the more affordable options contains a wireless PS5 controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spiderman 2. With the game alone costing $89.99, the addition of the PS5 controller makes this a great deal.

Note: You may only be able to find this deal in stores — it’s currently not listed on Costco’s website.

Buddy Buddy Dog Bone Basket and 6-piece Woodland Dog Toy Set: $48.99

Whether you’re shopping for your fur child or a grand pup, this 6-piece dog toy set is sure to bring them joy with several winter and holiday-themed toys. It also comes with a storage basket in the shape of a bone to keep their new toys organized.

Ghirardelli Treats Tower: $29.99

For the chocolate lovers in your life, the Ghiradelli Treats Tower makes the perfect addition to their holiday season. On November 27th only, the tower will be $10 off which brings the price down to $29.99. It comes with 12 different Ghiradelli treats and is sure to be a hit with friends, coworkers or associates.

Laser X Revolution Blaster-to-Blaster 4-pack: $49.99

Keep your kids and their friends occupied for hours at a time with this four-pack of laser tag blasters. They can play on teams or individually, and there are no vests needed. They’ll be able to play indoors or outdoors, and it’s suitable for ages six and up.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Holiday Gifts To Buy for Under $100 from Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.