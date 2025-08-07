1&1 H1 EBITDA Declines; Confirms 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - 1&1 reported that its first half EBITDA declined by 13.1 percent year-over-year to 283.9 million euros. EBIT declined to 118.1 million euros from 196.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.42 euros compared to 0.77 euros, last year. Excluding the impact of PPA write-downs, earnings per share was 0.60 euros compared to 0.89 euros.

Revenue in the first half 2025 declined by 0.5 percent to 2.006 billion euros. Service revenues were unchanged at 1.646 billion euros.

For fiscal 2025, the company confirmed its forecast updated in June 2025 and expects for the 2025 a stable contract base and service revenue at the previous year's level. EBITDA is expected to decline by approximately 7.8 percent to approximately 545 million euros.

