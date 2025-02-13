News & Insights

Markets

1&1 FY24 Preliminary Revenues Down

February 13, 2025 — 04:56 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), on Thursday reported full-year 2024 preliminary revenues of 4.064 billion euros, down 0.8% from 4.096 billion euros last year.

The company reported EBITDA of 590.8 million euros, down 9.6% from 653.8 million euros last year.

In fiscal year 2024, 1&1 increased the number of customer contracts by 130,000 to 16.39 million contracts. This growth was based on 190,000 new mobile internet contracts, which amounted to 12.44 million at the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

At the same time, the number of broadband connections declined by 60,000 to 3.95 million.

