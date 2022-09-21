11% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for IAA (NYSE:IAA) shareholders over that period

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 37%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 16%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 22% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 11% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.4% in the same time period.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for IAA isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the IAA share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

IAA's revenue is actually up 28% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:IAA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling IAA stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for IAA shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 37%. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 7% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IAA better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for IAA (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

IAA is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

