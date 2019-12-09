1&1 Drillisch to appeal 9.5 mln euro German data protection fine

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Virtual mobile network operator 1&1 Drillisch AG DRIG.DE said on Monday it would appeal a 9.6 million euro ($10.6 million) fine imposed by Germany's federal data protection authority for failing to protect user data.

The case that led to the fine involved a request by a person in 2018 to obtain a mobile phone number of their former partner, which a Drillisch help desk worker met in line with the security rules in force at the time, Drillisch said in a statement.

"This fine is completely disproportionate," Drillisch said in a statement. It added that it had tightened its procedures since the incident in question.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.