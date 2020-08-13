1&1 Drillisch H1 Comparable EBITDA Rises; Revenues Up 4.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.DE) reported first half EBITDA of 329.6 million euros compared to 340.4 million euros, last year. Comparable EBITDA was up by 4.0 percent. Profit per share was 1.05 euros compared to 1.01 euros. Profit per share excluding PPA write-offs was 1.27 euros compared to 1.24 euros.

First half revenues rose by 4.1 percent to 1.88 billion euros. Service revenues were up 3.1 % to 1.50 billion euros. The company noted that precluding negative effect, service revenues would have rose 3.4 percent.

1&1 Drillisch increased the number of customer contracts across all customer groups by 240,000 to 14.57 million contracts in the first half of 2020.

For 2020, the company expects sales growth of approximately 4 percent from previous year. EBITDA is still expected on a par with the previous year.

