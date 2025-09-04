11 Countries Where It’s Hardest To Get Rich — US Ranks No. 3

What it means to be “rich” depends on where you live — and in some countries, it’s nearly impossible to get there. SensaPay analyzed how long it would take the average household in each nation to reach the net worth of its top 10%. In the 11 worst countries, it would take more than 45 years — and the U.S. ranks near the top.

Also See: The No. 1 Key To Wealth, According To Wahei Takeda, the ‘Warren Buffett of Japan’

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here’s a look at the worst countries for average earners who want to become rich.

South Africa

Average annual income: $6,480

$6,480 Net worth to be top 10%: $172,000

$172,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 106

Check Out: If Warren Buffett’s Wealth Were Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Get?

Find Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

United Kingdom

Average annual income: $47,700

$47,700 Net worth to be top 10%: $1,520,000

$1,520,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 103

Discover More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

United States

Average annual income: $80,450

$80,450 Net worth to be top 10%: $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 98

Mexico

Average annual income: $11,980

$11,980 Net worth to be top 10%: $251,000

$251,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 76

Ireland

Average annual income: $51,978

$51,978 Net worth to be top 10%: $927,316

$927,316 Years to save top 10% wealth: 64

China

Average annual income: $13,390

$13,390 Net worth to be top 10%: $241,000

$241,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 63

Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Italy

Average annual income: $37,920

$37,920 Net worth to be top 10%: $715,000

$715,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 54

France

Average annual income: $45,180

$45,180 Net worth to be top 10%: $812,176

$812,176 Years to save top 10% wealth: 50

Spain

Average annual income: $32,830

$32,830 Net worth to be top 10%: $573,000

$573,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 49

Find More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Canada

Average annual income: $54,040

$54,040 Net worth to be top 10%: $865,200

$865,200 Years to save top 10% wealth: 46

Germany

Average annual income: $54,800

$54,800 Net worth to be top 10%: $780,000

$780,000 Years to save top 10% wealth: 46

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from SensaPay and is accurate as of June 30, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Countries Where It’s Hardest To Get Rich — US Ranks No. 3

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.