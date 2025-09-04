What it means to be “rich” depends on where you live — and in some countries, it’s nearly impossible to get there. SensaPay analyzed how long it would take the average household in each nation to reach the net worth of its top 10%. In the 11 worst countries, it would take more than 45 years — and the U.S. ranks near the top.
Here’s a look at the worst countries for average earners who want to become rich.
South Africa
- Average annual income: $6,480
- Net worth to be top 10%: $172,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 106
United Kingdom
- Average annual income: $47,700
- Net worth to be top 10%: $1,520,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 103
United States
- Average annual income: $80,450
- Net worth to be top 10%: $1,900,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 98
Mexico
- Average annual income: $11,980
- Net worth to be top 10%: $251,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 76
Ireland
- Average annual income: $51,978
- Net worth to be top 10%: $927,316
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 64
China
- Average annual income: $13,390
- Net worth to be top 10%: $241,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 63
Italy
- Average annual income: $37,920
- Net worth to be top 10%: $715,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 54
France
- Average annual income: $45,180
- Net worth to be top 10%: $812,176
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 50
Spain
- Average annual income: $32,830
- Net worth to be top 10%: $573,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 49
Canada
- Average annual income: $54,040
- Net worth to be top 10%: $865,200
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 46
Germany
- Average annual income: $54,800
- Net worth to be top 10%: $780,000
- Years to save top 10% wealth: 46
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from SensaPay and is accurate as of June 30, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Countries Where It’s Hardest To Get Rich — US Ranks No. 3
