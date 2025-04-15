11 Cities Retirees May Want To Avoid Moving To Due To Rise in ‘Extreme Weather Events’

Pick a place, any place, in the U.S. to retire — and forget, for a moment, that cost of living matters. Think solely of the attributes of the place. You probably want somewhere relaxed, somewhere beautiful and somewhere with mild winters. But wait, you may want to rethink that last aspect. Now that the repercussions of climate change are being severely felt in the U.S., largely in the form of warmer temperatures, some cities are experiencing an uptick in “extreme weather events,” including flooding, which can destroy your home — or worse.
AARP looked at SmartAsset’s list of the cities attracting the most retirees in 2024 and then looked at data from Climate Central to determine which of those cities are most prone to extreme weather events. AARP found the 11 U.S. retirement hotspots where the effects of climate change are a growing threat according to the following criteria: the city’s extreme heat threshold, its extreme heat days per year, its average annual costs due to flooding and its extreme heat days per year.
10. Provo, Utah
- Extreme heat threshold: 93°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 15 more
- Average annual flood loss: $7.4 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 3.8%
10. Dallas-Fort Worth (Tied With Provo)
- Extreme heat threshold: 99°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 14 more
- Average annual flood loss: $78.4 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 5.5%
9. Durham, North Carolina
- Extreme heat threshold: 91°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 34 more
- Average annual flood loss: $5.4 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 13.3%
8. Houston
- Extreme heat threshold: 97°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 33 more
- Average annual flood loss: $145.8 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 52.0%
7. Charleston, South Carolina
- Extreme heat threshold: 92°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 14 more
- Average annual flood loss: $156.2 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 100.4%
6. Boise, Idaho
- Extreme heat threshold: 92°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 23 more
- Average annual flood loss: $22.9 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 24.7%
5. Austin, Texas
- Extreme heat threshold: 101°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 28 more
- Average annual flood loss: $36.6 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 8.4%
4. College Station, Texas
- Extreme heat threshold: 99°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 24 more
- Average annual flood loss: $4.3 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 5.8%
3. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Extreme heat threshold: 91°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 34 more
- Average annual flood loss: $5.4 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 13.3%
2. Wilmington, North Carolina
- Extreme heat threshold: 90°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 5 more
- Average annual flood loss: $21.7 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 68.5%
1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Extreme heat threshold: 91°
- Extreme heat days per year compared to 1970 (13 days or more): 18 less
- Average annual flood loss: $39.9 million
- Projected increase in flood loss, 2050: 58.8%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Cities Retirees May Want To Avoid Moving To Due To Rise in ‘Extreme Weather Events’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.