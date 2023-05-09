11 Cheap Cars You May Regret Buying

With car prices on the rise, it's tempting to buy the cheapest car you can find. But when it comes to cars, the saying "you get what you pay for" can really ring true.

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due To Oversupply

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

GOBankingRates spoke to car experts about the economy cars that are not worth their (relatively) low sticker prices due to poor driving experiences, limited cargo space or frequent mechanical issues. Here are the cheap cars you may regret buying.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Joe Giranda, managing member at CFR Classic, which specializes in international car shipping and relocation, said you can get better cars for the price of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

"Both the 2022 and 2023 models of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross don't really make the cut when it comes to value for money," he said. "The 2023 Eclipse Cross actually transitioned to a standard AWD powertrain, which means driving in wet or icy conditions will prove to be difficult. It is also quite outdated, with limited tech features and a lack of cabin space compared to its competitors. Back-road road manners leave a lot to be desired as well, with harsh ride quality and noticeable body roll in tight corners."

See: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Find Out: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

Subaru WRX

Although the Subura WRX is marketed as a sports vehicle, Giranda said that it doesn't live up to the category.

"It's criticized for being underpowered, as its 2.4-liter turbocharged engine is relatively weak when compared to those in other comparable models," he said. "Fuel economy is also below average at only 22 mpg combined city/highway, a figure that's actually worse off than its predecessor. When it comes to the trunk, the WRX is also dwarfed by its rivals, with a tiny 12.5 cubic feet of storage space, making it difficult to fit large items inside. Even the inside of the cabin is quite cramped for adult passengers."

Read: May Is the Best Month To Buy a Car -- Here's Why

Hyundai Veloster

Ray Pierce, CEO and founder of Zippy Cash for Cars, a car-buying company, said that the Veloster is prone to issues.

"Owners of the Hyundai Veloster have complained about a range of problems with their vehicles," he said. "Failure of the connecting rod, power loss, and electrical and mechanical faults are a few of the most frequent concerns. The engine has stalled and lost power for certain drivers, among other problems."

It also has a small cargo space, Pierce added.

Fiat 500L

Nick Musica, founder of Cash for Your Junk Car, a business that offers a way for customers to sell their used cars, said that there are a number of reasons why you should avoid buying the Fiat 500L.

"Due to its propensity for mechanical issues, poor reliability and high depreciation rate, the Fiat 500L is generally regarded as a bad choice," he said. "The gearbox, electrical system and engine have all been known to have problems, which can result in expensive repairs. Additionally, the lack of refinement and poor build quality make for a less-than-pleasant driving experience. The car's resale value also plummets rapidly, making it a poor investment for those planning to sell it in the future."

Ford Fiesta

Robert Walden, a car mechanic and the founder of VehicleFreak.com, said to avoid the Fiesta due to its faulty transmission.

"While it's true that this little hatchback has an attractive price tag and decent fuel efficiency, it's infamous for its problematic transmission," he said. "A few years back, I had a client who came in with a Fiesta and the transmission was slipping, causing jerky acceleration. I remember how frustrated they were because it wasn't their first time dealing with this issue. And believe me, it wasn't cheap to fix!"

Helpful: 28 Tips for Negotiating With Car Dealers

Chevrolet Aveo

Luis Johnson, automobile technician and founder of BatteryQuery, warns that Aveo owners typically spend a lot of time (and money) at the mechanic.

"While the Aveo may seem like a great deal due to its low price tag, it is notorious for its poor build quality and frequent mechanical issues," he said. "In the long run, buyers may end up spending more on repairs than they saved on the initial purchase price."

Dodge Dart

Johnson also cautioned against purchasing the Dodge Dart.

"The Dodge Dart was marketed as a sporty and affordable compact car, but it fell short in terms of reliability and durability," he said. "It is known for its transmission issues and frequent recalls, making it a car that buyers may regret."

Nissan Versa

"The Nissan Versa may be one of the most affordable cars on the market, but it is also one of the least reliable," Johnson said. "It is known for its transmission issues and frequent need for repairs."

Check Out: 40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle

Chevrolet Trax

Nick Rivadeneira, a car enthusiast and the founder of Racebuilds, a peer-to-peer marketplace for car parts, said to stay away from the Trax, particularly the 2017 model year.

"Although it has its advantages, such as agility and efficiency, some major drawbacks may make you regret your purchase," he said. "The biggest issue is frequent repairs, which can be costly and inconvenient.

"While the 1.4-liter turbocharged is super efficient, it's not so powerful, making the ride quality and acceleration somewhat lackluster," Rivadeneira continued. "And cargo space is limited -- you'll have to get creative with the trunk if you plan to bring more than a couple of suitcases. Finally, the Trax is not great at retaining its value. While most vehicles certainly depreciate over time, this one experiences a sharp decrease as soon as it hits the secondhand market."

Nissan Sentra

The newer Nissan Sentra models are not worth your money, said Adam Grant, a car specialist and founder of Car Fuel Advisor.

"Nissan Sentra went through a redesign in 2020, and this redesign brought significant design improvement and performance enhancement. However, this car's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is still reported to be loud and lack power, which results in sluggish acceleration," he said. "On top of that, this car's infotainment system is a bit outdated and lacks some modern features that many competitors in the same class have."

Toyota Yaris

Grant said that the Yaris lacks the power and performance that many drivers desire.

"Toyota redesigned this subcompact car in 2020 and ensured good fuel economy, better comfort and an elegant interior. However, the power and acceleration of this car are not that satisfactory," he said. "Also, the Yaris is available as a sedan only with no hatchback option, which is a considerable drawback for some buyers. Overall, this model would not be a smart choice for someone who prioritizes power and performance."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Cheap Cars You May Regret Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.