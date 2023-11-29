11 Cars That Will Hold Onto Their Value

One of the best ways to save money on a new car is to go into the negotiation with a sweet trade-in that commands top dollar. The only way to do that is to sell a car while it’s still relatively new or buy one that holds its value over the long term.
In the end, no vehicle can repel the constant gnawing of depreciation, but some go into battle with much better armor than others.
While the average car depreciates in value by 38.8% in five years, certain cars depreciate much less. iSeeCars.com identified the vehicles that hold their value better over time than any others on the market, and these 11 cars all depreciated in value by less than 25% on average over five years.
These are the vehicles that clamp down on their resale value and don’t let go.
Ford Mustang
- Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $10,035
Toyota Corolla
- Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $5,800
Subaru Crosstrek
- Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $7,214
Toyota C-HR
- Average 5-year depreciation: 24.4%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $6,692
Chevrolet Camaro
- Average 5-year depreciation: 24.2%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $10,161
Subaru BRZ
- Average 5-year depreciation: 23.4%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $8,114
Honda Civic (Sedan and Hatchback)
- Average 5-year depreciation: 21.5%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $5,817
Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited
- Average 5-year depreciation: 20.8%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $8,951
Toyota Tacoma
- Average 5-year depreciation: 20.4%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $8,359
Porsche 718 Cayman
- Average 5-year depreciation: 17.6%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $13,372
Porsche 911 (Coupe)
- Average 5-year depreciation: 9.3%
- Average value difference from MSRP: $18,094
John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.
