11 Cars That Will Hold Onto Their Value

November 29, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

One of the best ways to save money on a new car is to go into the negotiation with a sweet trade-in that commands top dollar. The only way to do that is to sell a car while it’s still relatively new or buy one that holds its value over the long term.

In the end, no vehicle can repel the constant gnawing of depreciation, but some go into battle with much better armor than others. 

While the average car depreciates in value by 38.8% in five years, certain cars depreciate much less. iSeeCars.com identified the vehicles that hold their value better over time than any others on the market, and these 11 cars all depreciated in value by less than 25% on average over five years.

These are the vehicles that clamp down on their resale value and don’t let go.

2020 Ford Mustang.

Ford Mustang

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $10,035

2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Toyota Corolla

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $5,800

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $7,214
2022_Toyota_CHR_Blizzard-Pearl_01

Toyota C-HR

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 24.4%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $6,692
The 2020 Camaro SS sports an updated new front fascia derived from the beloved 2019 SEMA concept car.

Chevrolet Camaro

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 24.2%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $10,161

2020 Subaru BRZ

Subaru BRZ

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 23.4%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $8,114
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring.

Honda Civic (Sedan and Hatchback)

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 21.5%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $5,817
2019 Jeep® Wrangler Sahara.

Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 20.8%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $8,951

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 20.4%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $8,359
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Porsche 718 Cayman

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 17.6%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $13,372
Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche 911 (Coupe)

  • Average 5-year depreciation: 9.3%
  • Average value difference from MSRP: $18,094

John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article. 

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Cars That Will Hold Onto Their Value

