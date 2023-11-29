11 Cars That Will Hold Onto Their Value

One of the best ways to save money on a new car is to go into the negotiation with a sweet trade-in that commands top dollar. The only way to do that is to sell a car while it’s still relatively new or buy one that holds its value over the long term.

Check Out: 20 Cars That Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

In the end, no vehicle can repel the constant gnawing of depreciation, but some go into battle with much better armor than others.

While the average car depreciates in value by 38.8% in five years, certain cars depreciate much less. iSeeCars.com identified the vehicles that hold their value better over time than any others on the market, and these 11 cars all depreciated in value by less than 25% on average over five years.

These are the vehicles that clamp down on their resale value and don’t let go.

Ford Mustang

Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%

Average value difference from MSRP: $10,035

Be Aware: 5 Used Cars To Stay Away From

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Cars I Would Buy and Why They Are Worth It

Toyota Corolla

Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%

Average value difference from MSRP: $5,800

Check Out: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Subaru Crosstrek

Average 5-year depreciation: 24.5%

Average value difference from MSRP: $7,214

Toyota C-HR

Average 5-year depreciation: 24.4%

Average value difference from MSRP: $6,692

Chevrolet Camaro

Average 5-year depreciation: 24.2%

Average value difference from MSRP: $10,161

Read More: These 7 Cars May Seem Expensive — but They Rarely Need Repairs

Subaru BRZ

Average 5-year depreciation: 23.4%

Average value difference from MSRP: $8,114

Honda Civic (Sedan and Hatchback)

Average 5-year depreciation: 21.5%

Average value difference from MSRP: $5,817

Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited

Average 5-year depreciation: 20.8%

Average value difference from MSRP: $8,951

See: 7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Toyota Tacoma

Average 5-year depreciation: 20.4%

Average value difference from MSRP: $8,359

Porsche 718 Cayman

Average 5-year depreciation: 17.6%

Average value difference from MSRP: $13,372

Porsche 911 (Coupe)

Average 5-year depreciation: 9.3%

Average value difference from MSRP: $18,094

John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Cars That Will Hold Onto Their Value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.