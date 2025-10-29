11 bit studios (WSE:11B) Price Target Decreased by 10.90% to 224.66

The average one-year price target for 11 bit studios (WSE:11B) has been revised to PLN224.66 / share. This is a decrease of 10.90% from the prior estimate of PLN252.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN171.70 to a high of PLN310.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.28% from the latest reported closing price of PLN176.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in 11 bit studios. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11B is 0.00%, an increase of 38.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.95% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 5.28% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 94.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 1,790.26% over the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 43.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 55.29% over the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

