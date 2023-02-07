11 Best Solar Companies of 2023

With inflation affecting everyday expenses, homeowners are increasingly turning to solar power to reduce costs. Using solar power is an excellent way to cut electricity bills. Plus, you can reduce your reliance on the electrical grid by adding a battery storage system.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 now makes solar installations eligible for a 30% tax credit. If you’re considering solar, read on to learn more about some of the best solar companies on the market and determine which may be right for you.

Our Top Picks for the Best Solar Companies

The Best Solar Companies Reviewed

Pros

Available in all 50 states

Produces solar panels, inverters and storage components in-house

25-year comprehensive warranty on power output and product defects

Design Studio allows customers to customize their system

Cons

Doesn't sell products from other companies

Systems can be more expensive than others

Online reviews complain about repair issues

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 50 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: SunPower is our choice for the best solar company because of its nationwide availability and warranty coverage. Unlike other solar companies, SunPower is available in all 50 states. Additionally, its SunPower Design Studio allows you to customize your solar installation, visualize what solar panels would look like on your home and calculate your potential monthly savings based on your electrical bill.

Besides solar panels, SunPower offers the SunVault Storage system, which serves as a whole-home backup during power outages. SunPower also provides one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry, which covers the entire system. This warranty covers your solar panels and microinverters for 25 years and your storage and monitoring systems for 10 years. The company will even repair defective panels or reimburse you for the cost.

Pros

Backed by a well-known, household name

Warranties for installation, product and inverter

Has an in-house roofing company

Cons

Only available in 33 states

Power production guarantee at below-market rates

Does not offer in-house financing

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 33 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Our choice for the best solar warranty is ADT Solar because of its 25-year warranty on solar panels, microinverters and their installation. ADT also offers a 25-year guarantee on energy output production and reimburses customers if the solar panels don’t produce enough electricity. Customers also benefit from ADT’s price protection guarantee, which matches any price for equal products and benefits.

ADT entered the solar market in 2021 through its acquisition of Sunpro Solar. The company also owns an in-house roofing company, Buildpro, which can ensure your home’s roofing is optimal for a solar panel installation.

Pros

Handles all facets of installation, including roof repair and tree removal

One point of contact throughout the installation process

Multiple solar panels and battery backup options

Cons

Only available in 11 states

Doesn't provide pricing information on its website

Battery storage not available to all customers

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 11 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Momentum Solar is our choice for easy installation because it handles every aspect of the process, from estimates and layout design to permits. Plus, its employees can perform roof repairs and tree removal, as needed, to create the optimal environment for your solar panels. Lastly, Momentum will assign you a single point of contact throughout the installation to make the process even smoother.

Momentum customers can purchase their solar panels, lease them or enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), which allows them to pay a fixed rate per kilowatt-hour (kWh) produced by the panels. Since you don’t own the solar panels, a PPA can help you pay less for electricity without upfront costs.

Pros

Expert installation improves durability against weather events

No money down and 18 months of free solar power

You own the system and claim the tax credits

Cons

No solar lease or PPA financing options

Doesn't offer solar batteries

Workmanship warranty is just 10 years

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 22 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Blue Raven Solar offers a 25-year warranty on solar panels, a 10-year warranty on workmanship and a two-year energy production guarantee. Its expert installation can also ensure its high-quality panels resist all weather conditions, including snow, hurricanes and hail.

One thing to keep in mind about Blue Raven is that it doesn’t offer lease agreements or PPAs, only a financing option called BluePower+. This option doesn’t require money down and features a fixed interest rate and monthly payment. Homeowners who finance their equipment get 18 months of free solar power. And since they own the panels, they can also claim federal tax credits and rebates. There is no prepayment penalty for paying off the loan ahead of time.

Pros

Offers solar panels, roof shingles and tiles

25-year warranty and performance guarantee

Partners with multiple solar panel, inverter and battery brands

Cons

Only available in 10 states

No PPA or lease options

Doesn't provide pricing information online

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 10 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: With multiple options to choose from, Green Home Systems is our choice for the best solar roofing company. Customers can purchase solar panels, shingles or tiles from Green Home Systems either in cash or through a loan — no solar lease or PPA financing options are available.

Green Home Systems has sold solar roofing since 2022. Customers can choose between solar shingles or solar tiles, which are lightweight and blend seamlessly into the roof. Unlike solar panels, solar roofing lays flush against the roof and is easy to install. Both options are durable, withstanding wind, water and up to 250 pounds per square foot.

Green Home System’s solar panels, shingles and tiles are backed by a 25-year warranty. The company also offers a 25-year performance guarantee. Its equipment, including panels and micro inverters, are from trusted brands such as LG, Generac and Panasonic.

Pros

Pairs multiple energy storage solutions with its solar panels

In-house installation team and concierge services

Comprehensive energy solution may reduce the number of solar panels

Cons

Only available in five states

No pricing information is available online

Single battery backup powers only essential home devices

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 5 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Elevation is our top pick for energy storage because of its relationship with Tesla and Generac. The company offers Tesla Powerwall and Generac PWRcell solutions to complement its solar panels. It also has in-house operations and installation teams, and you’ll have a dedicated concierge to walk you through every step of the process.

Besides solar panels and backup batteries, Elevation also offers assessments to help you identify areas of your home that could be optimized for energy efficiency. It also sells an energy monitoring system that provides real-time insights to help you identify problems in energy usage. Opting for Elevations energy-efficient package and taking a few extra steps like installing insulation may help you increase the value of your home and reduce the number of solar panels you need to purchase.

Pros

Family-owned and operated since 1994

No-cost solar installation available

Equipment financed via lease or PPA is covered for the entire term

Cons

Only available in nine states

Limited 5-year workmanship warranty if you purchase solar panels

Pricing information is not available online

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 9 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Operating primarily in the northeast, Trinity Solar is our choice for the best regional solar panel installer. It serves nine states, including Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. Trinity Solar was founded in 1994 and is the largest privately-held residential solar company in the U.S., with over 1,900 employees.

As a family-owned and operated company, Trinity is smaller than most competitors. Nevertheless, the company has completed over 77,000 solar installations and receives positive feedback from customers and employees. And with almost 30 years in business, Trinity has a longer track record than most competitors. Customers can purchase or lease their solar panels and energy storage or opt into a PPA to avoid upfront costs.

Pros

Multiple lease and financing options

Includes theft and damage insurance on solar leases

Innovative energy storage solutions

Cons

Warranty periods vary by solar panel brands

Battery solutions are not available to all customers

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 21 states and Puerto Rico

Warranty: 10 to 25 years, depending on the equipment installed

Why we chose this company: The cost of solar panels can make them inaccessible to many homeowners. Sunrun is our choice for the best solar financing options because it offers homeowners multiple ways to pay. Financing options include a monthly lease, paid-in-full lease, full purchase or monthly loan. To protect your investment, Sunrun also offers a “bumper-to-bumper warranty.” Lastly, it includes theft and damage insurance with solar leases, so you don’t have to file claims through your homeowner’s insurance.

Sunrun offers free equipment repair and replacement, including parts and labor, and guarantees that roof penetrations will remain watertight for a full decade. Customers also get a performance guarantee for the first 25 years.

In addition to solar panels, Sunrun also offers innovative battery backup solutions. Through its Home Integration System, customers can sync their home with a Ford F-150 Lightning to charge the vehicle or use its battery to provide power to the home for three to 10 days. While Sunrun’s solar panels are only available in 21 states and Puerto Rico, the company can install the Ford Charge Station Pro in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Pros

Option of low-profile solar panels or integrated solar shingles

Price match guarantee on competing proposals

Every solar purchase includes a Tesla Powerwall

Cons

Prices may be higher since it includes a backup battery

Systems limited to four size options

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 50 states

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: Tesla is one of the major innovators in the solar industry and our choice for the company with the best solar panel design. Tesla’s solar panels are durable and feature a sleek design with a low profile, concealed edges and no visible grid. And its glass solar tiles and steel roofing tiles can replace traditional shingles to provide solar energy without affecting your home’s curb appeal.

SolarCity, acquired by Tesla in 2016, produces sustainable energy ecosystems, including electric vehicles, solar panels and roofs, and energy storage. Every purchase of Tesla solar panels or roofs includes a Tesla Powerwall, which offers 24/7 energy storage to meet your electricity demands during outages.

Tesla is currently offering a price match guarantee on eligible solar panel systems, yet these must include an inverter and a 10-year warranty and be comparable in size to the Tesla power system you ordered. Tesla’s integrated solar systems are available in all 50 states.

Pros

One-click customer support for maintenance, concerns and questions

25-year linear performance guarantee on energy production

Offers professional monitoring and personalized recommendations

Cons

Only available in 25 states

Active monitoring is an extra charge

Warranty varies by manufacturer; as short as 12 years

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 25 states

Warranty: 12 minimum on products

Why we chose this company: Palmetto Solar provides clients with one-click access to a dedicated customer support team that can handle any issues, from questions to maintenance requests. The company also ensures superior workmanship through its partnership with top local service, inspection and maintenance specialists.

Customers receive complimentary 24/7 professional energy monitoring for three years with the purchase of solar panels. Afterward, they can continue paying $96 per year (or $12 monthly) for the Essentials package or downgrade to the free option, which doesn’t include professional monitoring. With either plan, customers continue to have one-click access to support and a pre-vetted service network.

Pros

Dedicated advisors help you compare plans and create custom designs

Wholesale pricing and discounts for military members and first responders

Solar panels from multiple manufacturers

Cons

Only available in 30 states, D.C., and Canada

Doesn't produce solar panels or batteries

HIGHLIGHTS

Availability: 30 states, Washington D.C., and Canada

Warranty: 25 years

Why we chose this company: EnergyPal offers multiple solar packages to meet the energy needs of its customers. Homeowners can choose between solar panels only, partial home backup or whole home backup with off-grid capabilities. Although EnergyPal doesn’t produce its panels, all its packages include a 25-year warranty on equipment, rate hike protection, an energy monitoring device and a dedicated app.

EnergyPal works closely with customers to create customized plans that meet their energy needs. Consultants can help you compare solar panels and energy storage devices from multiple manufacturers to design a complete package. The company also handles all aspects of the installation, including site assessment, plans, permits and utility applications.

Other companies we considered

While the brands above made our list of the best solar companies, we reviewed many other solar panel manufacturers and installers. Here are a few of the companies that we considered during our research.

American Solar. American Solar services 16 states and provides 25-year product warranties in most of them. The company also offers solar loans, leases and zero-down financing options. Once you book a consultation, its representatives will visit your home to provide a personalized quote based on your electricity usage, roof and energy goals. However, American Solar’s website provides little information and no pricing details, and the company doesn’t have an in-house installation team.

Solar Energy World. Solar Energy World is a regional installer based in Maryland. It installs solar panels and batteries from multiple manufacturers. Nevertheless, the company services only eight states and D.C., making it an option for fewer customers.

Smartflower Solar. Smartflower’s innovative design is shaped like a flower and installed on the ground instead of the roof. Like other runners-up, Smartflower provides very little information on its website, so it’s hard to evaluate its offering.

Sunlux Solar. Sunlux is a Tesla-certified installer that operates in California and Texas. It also offers smart home packages to have better control and insights into your electricity usage. Its limited service area disqualified it from our top picks.

Solar Companies Guide

The following guide covers important information about solar companies, including how to choose the right solar provider and the average solar installation cost.

Main things to know when choosing a solar company

If you’re ready to go solar, consider the following factors when comparing solar companies:

Service area: As you can see from this list, very few solar panel companies service all 50 states. While there are many options on the market, look for providers that service your area and have a local branch with good customer service ratings.

Financing options: Most solar companies offer several different financing options. Read about and understand each option to determine which is best for your situation. While lease and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have fewer upfront costs, you don’t own the equipment.

Type of solar equipment used: Many companies offer equipment from various solar panel manufacturers. Some will mix and match panels and inverters based on their workers’ skillset or simply to save money. Research which panels are best for your local weather and the type of roof on your home, then narrow down your options to companies that offer the panels you want.

Warranty and maintenance: Solar panels are a long-term investment. With an estimated lifespan of 20 years or more, you’ll likely have maintenance or warranty claims at some point. Make sure the solar company you’re considering has a good reputation and will stand behind its products.

Battery storage options: For homeowners that want to store excess energy or be able to operate “off-grid,” does the company offer battery storage? If so, what are those costs, financing options, and warranty coverage?

What is the average cost of solar companies?

The average solar panel installation costs around $20,000, including equipment and labor. However, installation fees vary by company. Factors such as the financing option you choose and the number of panels and additional equipment you order will also affect the final price. You should also factor in the federal tax credit (now 30%) and any other rebates and incentives, which could considerably lower the cost of installing a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

Another potential expense to consider is your homeowners insurance premium. According to Nationwide, a standard homeowners policy should cover a rooftop solar system. Still, you may have to increase your coverage (which will increase your premium) depending on the cost of the equipment. Read our guide to the best homeowners insurance carriers for more information on homeowners insurance and what it covers.

How can you find solar companies in your area?

Finding a solar panel company that services your area could entail a bit of legwork. Start by talking to friends and neighbors that already have solar and can give you some recommendations. If you don’t know anyone with a solar energy system, online review sites like Yelp! and TrustPilot can be good resources.

You could also check with your local permit office to see which companies have recently installed systems in your area. Lastly, most options on our list of the best solar companies allow homeowners to input their zip code or address on their website to determine if service is available in their area.

How do you know if a solar company is legit?

At first glance, it may be hard to tell if a solar company is legit or fake. You can filter out scammers by seeking referrals from existing customers, checking permit records at your county office and reading online reviews.

People who have been scammed or treated poorly usually share their stories with anyone who will listen. Websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) keep track of consumer complaints and ratings, and these can help future customers avoid potential fraud.

How to avoid solar energy scams?

Unfortunately, some scammers target homeowners trying to save money on utility bills. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, consider the following.

Don’t give out private information. Never disclose your Social Security number, and only provide your financial information once you’re ready to buy. You shouldn’t have to provide these details to see if you qualify for solar. Don’t fall for high-pressure sales tactics. Scammers often rush victims to make quick decisions. They’ll say it’s a limited-time offer to try to close the sale before you can research the company or verify the scammer’s claims. Don’t pay upfront. A solar company may ask for a deposit before installing solar panels, but you shouldn’t have to pay the total cost of a system upfront, especially not to obtain a quote. Get multiple quotes. As with any home improvement project, it’s wise to get at least three quotes from reputable companies. This will help you compare prices and understand your options. Research the companies you’re considering. The internet makes it easier than ever to research companies and contractors. Read customer reviews on consumer rating sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Yelp, Google and Trustpilot. Your local state contractor licensing board may also be able to provide you with details such as a company’s current license, number of years in business and customer complaints. To learn more about licensing requirements by state, visit the Interstate Renewable Energy Council’s (IREC) website. Ask questions. Investing in solar is a big commitment. You should feel comfortable asking as many questions as you need to make a decision. If a company fails to answer your questions or provides contradictory information, take it as a red flag.

Solar companies FAQs

Does home insurance cover solar panels?

Solar power installations permanently attached to your roof are generally covered under your dwelling coverage. If a covered peril damages your solar system, your homeowners insurance coverage may pay to repair or replace it. After installation, contact your insurance agent about updating your policy limits to ensure your system is fully covered.

Do solar companies need your electric bill?

Yes, the best solar companies use your electric bill to determine your average monthly energy usage. The company can customize a solar panel installation that meets your needs if you can provide a year's worth of electric bills.

How much energy can you reduce using solar panels?

A typical homeowner that installs solar panels can reduce their electricity usage by up to 90%. Nevertheless, monthly usage will vary by household and the power the solar system generates.

A battery storage system can store excess energy for nighttime usage or emergencies. Otherwise, you may be able to sell excess power back to your local power company.

How We Found the Best Solar Companies

We based our ranking methodology on the following criteria:

Types of solar panels offered. Since every home is unique and all homeowners have different requirements, our top picks offer several solar equipment options.

Customer experience and reviews. Feedback from former and current customers sheds light on the pros and cons of working with the best solar companies.

Reputation and warranty coverage. Installing solar panels is a long-term investment, so you want an established company that backs its products, installation and service.

When researching the best solar panel companies, we consulted the following expert sources:

Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy: Homeowner’s guide to the Federal Tax Credit for solar photovoltaics.

Summary of the Best Solar Companies of 2023

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.