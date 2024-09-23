11 Best Places for Men To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Depending solely on Social Security to fund your retirement can be difficult no matter where you live. The size of your Social Security payment can make a big difference, which means it’s usually easier for men to get by than women.

The median Social Security benefit for a man is $2,080 a month in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration. That compares to a median payment of only $1,623 for women — a difference of more than $450 a month.

As the SSA noted, men in the upper 90th percentile of Social Security recipients get a median monthly payment of $3,166. The maximum payment is $4,873 a month, while the minimum payment is closer to $600. That gap can go a long way toward determining how well you can get by on Social Security alone.

If you plan to depend heavily on Social Security benefits in retirement, then you’ll need to go where living costs are affordable. That usually means the South or Midwest, according to an analysis from Insider Monkey that ranked cities on metrics such as living costs and livability.

Based on that research and presented in alphabetical order, these are 11 of the best places for men to live on only Social Security.

Akron, Ohio

Cost of Living Index: 80.8

80.8 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,049

$1,049 Livability Score: 80

Brownsville, Texas

Cost of Living Index: 74.9

74.9 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $952

$952 Livability Score: 78

Champaign, Illinois

Cost of Living Index: 85.6

85.6 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,004

$1,004 Livability Score: 83

Des Moines, Iowa

Cost of Living Index: 86.6

86.6 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $937

$937 Livability Score: 81

Fargo, North Dakota

Cost of Living Index: 90.6

90.6 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $913

$913 Livability Score: 84

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Cost of Living Index: 82.0

82.0 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,106

$1,106 Livability Score: 84

Independence, Missouri

Cost of Living Index: 88.4

88.4 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $962

$962 Livability Score: 81

Johnson City, Tennessee

Cost of Living Index: 84.6

84.6 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $897

$897 Livability Score: 75

Lansing, Michigan

Cost of Living Index: 83.6

83.6 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,027

$1,027 Livability Score: 78

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Cost of Living Index: 85.5

85.5 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $869

$869 Livability Score: 79

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Cost of Living Index: 89.4

89.4 Average Rent (1-bedroom): $983

$983 Livability Score: 84

