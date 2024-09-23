News & Insights

11 Best Places for Men To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 23, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Vance Cariaga for GOBankingRates ->

Depending solely on Social Security to fund your retirement can be difficult no matter where you live. The size of your Social Security payment can make a big difference, which means it’s usually easier for men to get by than women.

The median Social Security benefit for a man is $2,080 a month in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration. That compares to a median payment of only $1,623 for women — a difference of more than $450 a month.

As the SSA noted, men in the upper 90th percentile of Social Security recipients get a median monthly payment of $3,166. The maximum payment is $4,873 a month, while the minimum payment is closer to $600. That gap can go a long way toward determining how well you can get by on Social Security alone.

If you plan to depend heavily on Social Security benefits in retirement, then you’ll need to go where living costs are affordable. That usually means the South or Midwest, according to an analysis from Insider Monkey that ranked cities on metrics such as living costs and livability.  

Based on that research and presented in alphabetical order, these are 11 of the best places for men to live on only Social Security.

dusk in Akron, Ohio.

Akron, Ohio

  • Cost of Living Index: 80.8
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,049
  • Livability Score: 80

Brownsville is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, on the northern bank of the Rio Grande, directly north and across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Brownsville, Texas

  • Cost of Living Index: 74.9
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $952
  • Livability Score: 78

Senior African-American man and son at park, talking stock photo

Champaign, Illinois

  • Cost of Living Index: 85.6
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,004
  • Livability Score: 83
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Cost of Living Index: 86.6
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $937
  • Livability Score: 81
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

Fargo, North Dakota

  • Cost of Living Index: 90.6
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $913
  • Livability Score: 84
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Cost of Living Index: 82.0
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,106      
  • Livability Score: 84

Attractive mature asian man with white stylish short beard looking at laptop computer with teenage eye glasses hipster woman in cafe.

Independence, Missouri

  • Cost of Living Index: 88.4
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $962
  • Livability Score: 81
The view from Buffalo Mountain over the autumn landscape around Johnson City, Tennessee, a city of about 65,000 people.

Johnson City, Tennessee

  • Cost of Living Index: 84.6
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $897
  • Livability Score: 75
Lansing is the capital of the U.

Lansing, Michigan

  • Cost of Living Index: 83.6
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $1,027
  • Livability Score: 78
Downtown Oklahoma City skyline aerial view at dusk with a reflection of the sunset on the Devon Energy Center in the middle, and Myriad Botanical Gardens in the foreground.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Cost of Living Index: 85.5
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $869
  • Livability Score: 79

Sioux Falls is the largest city in the U.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Cost of Living Index: 89.4
  • Average Rent (1-bedroom): $983
  • Livability Score: 84

