11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

It may sound early to share Dollar Tree’s new winter arrivals, but the discount retailer already has tons of new items available to shop ahead of the winter season. From holiday gift wrap to festive kitchen essentials, savvy shoppers looking to save extra money will be heading to Dollar Tree (or shopping in bulk online) to get everything they need.

Keep reading to see which 11 new items are coming to Dollar Tree this winter.

Holiday Zip-Seal Snack Bags

Price: $1.25

Helping package snacks for holiday classroom parties? Grab a package of these holiday-printed snack bags and save extra money that would have been spent on a name-brand alternative. There are 30-count snack bags inside and each comes with a zip seal to ensure the treats inside stay fresh.

Christmas House Premium Christmas Cards

Price: $5.00

If you like to send out cards during the holidays but are on a tight budget this year add a box of Christmas House premium Christmas cards to your Dollar Tree shopping cart.

Each box contains 30 greeting cards, 30 envelope seals and 30 coordinating envelopes. All that’s left to pay for after is the postage!

Christmas House Glittery Snowflake Kitchen Towels

Price: $1.25

Dollar Tree has tons of holiday-themed kitchen towels to choose from, but we picked the Christmas House glittery snowflake kitchen towels for this roundup.

In addition to being affordably priced, we like how you can keep using them in your kitchen all throughout the winter months and not just during the holidays.

Bamboo Cheeseboard Spreader Gift Sets

Price: $5.00

We predict a lot of shoppers will be heading to Dollar Tree to shop their new holiday-themed bamboo cheeseboard spreader gift sets.

For just $5, buyers receive a bamboo board in a festive holiday shape (tree, ornament and round) with a stainless-steel cheese spreader. Perfect as inexpensive gifts for family, friends and neighbors this holiday season.

Christmas House Apparel Gift Boxes

Price: $1.25

If you’re planning to buy clothes for those on your wish list this year, wrap them up in a flash with Christmas House apparel gift boxes.

This four-piece set includes boxes in varying sizes that can fit smaller accessories like socks to larger clothing items like tops or pants. You can even flatten and reuse the boxes again next year, if you want to save even more money.

Voila Large Colorful Christmas Gift Bags

Price: $1.25

Heading to a white elephant gift exchange this winter? Stock up on some Voila large gift bags.

These festive holiday bags are large enough to fit any kind of gift or act as a decoy if you’re exchanging smaller presents like gift cards. Each bag includes sturdy handles for carrying ease and reinforced bottoms to ensure the bag doesn’t rip.

XL Faces Christmas Gift Bags

Price: $1.25

Buying big, bulky items, like blankets or a coat, and need a gift bag sized to accommodate them? Shop Dollar Tree’s XL Christmas faces gift bags

For just $1.25 each, shoppers receive a gift bag in one of four festive designs (reindeer, santa, penguin or snowman) along with ribbon handles and a tag to write “to” and “from.”

Christmas House Tall Jute Fabric Gift Bags

Price: $1.25

Whether you’re giving the gift of tall candles, vases or wine this winter, each of these items will be able to fit inside the Christmas House jute fabric gift bags with ease.

Handles are attached to ensure security in transportation. Pick from three holiday phrases or shop all three depending on the tall gifts you’re giving out.

Artmaker Merry & Bright Coloring Book

Price: $1.25

Who doesn’t love a stocking stuffer that costs $1.25? Stock up on these Artmaker merry and bright coloring books while supplies last at Dollar Tree.

Inside are 24 images you can spend a relaxing afternoon coloring. As a pro tip, if you need to shop coloring supplies get them at Dollar Tree. They sell plenty of cheap crayons, colored pencils and markers to pair with this gift.

Christmas House Christmas Pillowcases

Price: $1.25

Like the bamboo cheeseboards, we have a feeling shoppers will be buying up the new Christmas House holiday pillowcases this winter at Dollar Tree. These cases fit comfortably over throw pillows and come in four rustic designs.

“I bought three and wish I bought more,” wrote rocketmom in a five-star review. “How can you beat the price of 1.25? Transform a throw pillow into holiday décor!”

Jingle Bells Door Hangers

Price: $1.25

Whether you’re decorating your office at work or the front door of your home, you’ll know company has arrived whenever these jingle bell door hangers merrily jingle.

As a bonus, if you want to stretch out the use and reuse of these hangers several Dollar Tree shoppers recommended hanging them up on Christmas trees for an added pop of color.

