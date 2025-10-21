11 Best New Grocery Items at Aldi To Help Combat Inflation

Consumers can’t catch a break trying to save money on groceries. According to CBS News, the three leading causes of grocery inflation are the Trump administration’s tariffs, immigration crackdowns and climate change.

One savvy approach is to swap out runs to expensive grocery stores and shop at budget-friendly supermarkets like Aldi. GOBankingRates carefully reviewed Aldi’s newest arrivals — including everyday products and those releasing later this month — to find the best new grocery items for combating inflation.

Our 11 picks might end up on your next grocery list. And don’t forget to check out the best items under $20 this fall at Aldi.

Barissimo Medium Roast Cold Brew

Price: $5.49

Coffee prices are spiking this year — so much so that we’re mentioning two new coffee blends at Aldi in this roundup.

Stock up on 48-ounce bottles of Barissimo medium roast cold brew to keep at home and mix with your favorite creamer or milk. This is a cheaper alternative to cold brew purchased during a coffee shop run.

Friendly Farms 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk

Price: $4.29

Aldi shoppers save as much as $1 buying lactose-free 2% milk from the Friendly Farms brand.

The Fairlife brand sold at Target typically retails for $5.29. Plus, you’re getting 59 ounces per bottle at Aldi compared to Target’s 52 fluid ounce bottles.

Simply Nature Organic Jasmine Rice

Price: $5.19

Now’s a good time to stock the pantry shelves with organic Jasmine rice for easy weeknight meals. Buying a 32-ounce bag costs a few dollars less at Aldi than it would at big-box retailers like Target and Walmart.

Specially Selected Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

Price: $4.39

Cut down on pizza takeout costs by keeping a box (or two) of roasted vegetable flatbread in the freezer. Each wood-fired flatbread cooks quickly and comes covered in cheese and vegetable toppings.

Summit Ginger Ale (12 Pack)

Price: $4.69

A 12-pack of name-brand ginger ale can cost $6 to nearly $9, depending on where you buy it.

At Aldi, the price for Summit ginger ale comes out to 39 cents per can. That’s cheaper than visiting a vending machine.

Veggies Made Great Gluten Free Pumpkin Cranberry Muffins

Price: $5.79

Veggies Made Great’s pumpkin cranberry muffins are among the latest Aldi Finds for the week of Oct. 8-14. A six-count package of these health-conscious muffins usually costs a lot more to buy elsewhere, so don’t miss your chance to shop for these guilt-free and gluten-free treats.

Season’s Choice Butternut Squash Blend

Price: $3.29

This new Aldi Find is a must-have for meals made during fall.

Each field to frozen butternut squash blend comes with a mix of butternut squash, spinach, red onion and cranberries in a garlic herb sauce. Didn’t use the entire bag? Freeze the remaining leftovers to use up later.

Specially Selected Rosemary Garlic Focaccia

Price: $3.99

Specially Selected has two new flavors of focaccia arriving on Aldi bakery shelves Oct. 15. Choose from rosemary garlic or olive oil sea salt to make delicious sandwiches or pair as a tasty side with pasta dishes, your favorite autumn soups or salads.

Belmont Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake

Price: $6.29

It’s not cheap to buy a pumpkin spice cheesecake unless you’re shopping at Aldi. The creamy whipped pumpkin spice cheesecake from Belmont will be available starting Oct. 15 at your nearest location.

By comparison, the Member’s Mark pumpkin cheesecake would set shoppers back $18.84.

Barissimo Caramel Macchiato Coffee

Price: $6.29

Keep combating coffee inflation with new flavors of Barissimo ground coffee. You can find caramel macchiato and crème brûlée flavors available on Oct. 22 at Aldi, each in a hefty 12-ounce bag.

Specially Selected Brioche Stuffing

Price: $1.49

Elevate your holiday dinner sides without paying extra. Starting Oct. 29, Aldi shoppers can pick up a box of Specially Selected brioche stuffing in herb or garlic rosemary flavors.

Inflation shopping pro tip: this is a much cheaper dupe compared to the organic brioche stuffing mix sold by Williams Sonoma for a whopping $19.95.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of October 15, 2025, and are subject to change.

